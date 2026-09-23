Nashville Places Experienced Right Winger on Waivers, Designates Seven Players to AHL
NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators continue with roster adjustments in training camp as the NHL season approaches. The Predators placed forward Ozzy Wiesblatt on waivers, making him available to the rest of the league, and designated seven other players to the Milwaukee Admirals, the Predators' AHL affiliate.
The following players have been sent to Nashville's AHL affiliate, the Milwaukee Admirals.
Forwards
Chase Bradley
David Edstrom
Joakim Kemell
Jake Lucchini
Ben Strinden
Defensemen
Daniel Nieminen
Goaltenders
Isak Posch
Nashville's training camp roster is down to 32 players with five days until the NHL's deadline to submit a final 23-man roster on Sept. 28.
If Wiesblatt clears waivers, he's expected to join the group in Milwaukee for the upcoming season. The San Jose Sharks drafted him 31st overall in the 2020 NHL draft, but traded him to Nashville ahead of the 2024-25 season. Wiesblatt made his NHL debut in January of 2025 and played in five games as a rookie, tallying one assist. He stepped into a bigger role last year, playing 40 NHL games, scoring one goal and five points for the Predators.
Joakim Kemell is the most notable name from the Wednesday group designated to Milwaukee. He played in 16 games for the Predators last season, scoring a goal and three points. The 22-year-old Finnish forward saw action on Nashville's top line in the second preseason game alongside veterans Steven Stamkos and Ryan O'Reilly.
The Predators conclude the preseason with a home-and-home series against the Carolina Hurricanes, giving new team president of hockey operations and general manager Chris MacFarland two more opportunities to evaluate the roster in a live situation.
Nashville Predators Current Training Camp Roster
Forwards (17)
9, Filip Forsberg
14, Alexander Kerfoot
17, Tyson Jost
18, Jack Drury
19, Cole O'Hara
21, Nils Hoglander
22, Mavrik Bourque
44, Brady Martin
49, Reid Schaefer
51, Vitali Pinchuk
62, Felix Nilsson
71, Matthew Wood
79, Ross Colton
81, Jonathan Marchessault
84, Adam Edstrom
90, Ryan O'Reilly
91, Steven Stamkos
Defensemen (11)
2, Adam Wilsby
12, Ryan Ufko
20, Justin Barron
41, Nicolas Hague
46, Ilya Lyubushkin
47, Jack Achan
48, Nick Perbix
50, Tanner Molendyk
57, Hunter Skinner
59, Roman Josi
76, Brady Skjei
Goaltenders (4)
1, Ethan Haider
29, Justus Annunen
32, Matt Murray
74, Juuse Saros
Nashville Predators 2026 Preseason Schedule
- Sept. 20 - at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m. CT: Tampa Bay 2, Nashville 1
- Sept. 22 - vs. Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. CT: Nashville 3, Tampa Bay 2 / OT
- Sept. 24 - at Carolina, 6 p.m. CT
- Sept. 26 - vs. Carolina, 2 p.m. CT
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Joe Gaither covers the Nashville Predators for Nashville Predators On SI. He also oversees videos and podcasts for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral. He began his sports media career in radio in 2019, working for three years in Tuscaloosa covering the University of Alabama and other local high school sports. In 2023 he joined BamaCentral to cover a variety of Crimson Tide sports and recruiting, in addition to hosting the “Joe Gaither Show” podcast. His work has also appeared on the Boston College, Miami, Missouri and Vanderbilt college On SI sites.Follow JoeGaither6