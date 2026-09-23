Nashville Places Experienced Right Winger on Waivers, Designates Seven Players to AHL

NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators continue with roster adjustments in training camp as the NHL season approaches. The Predators placed forward Ozzy Wiesblatt on waivers, making him available to the rest of the league, and designated seven other players to the Milwaukee Admirals, the Predators' AHL affiliate.

The following players have been sent to Nashville's AHL affiliate, the Milwaukee Admirals.

Forwards Chase Bradley

David Edstrom

Joakim Kemell

Jake Lucchini

Ben Strinden

Defensemen Daniel Nieminen

Goaltenders Isak Posch

Nashville's training camp roster is down to 32 players with five days until the NHL's deadline to submit a final 23-man roster on Sept. 28.

If Wiesblatt clears waivers, he's expected to join the group in Milwaukee for the upcoming season. The San Jose Sharks drafted him 31st overall in the 2020 NHL draft, but traded him to Nashville ahead of the 2024-25 season. Wiesblatt made his NHL debut in January of 2025 and played in five games as a rookie, tallying one assist. He stepped into a bigger role last year, playing 40 NHL games, scoring one goal and five points for the Predators.

Joakim Kemell is the most notable name from the Wednesday group designated to Milwaukee. He played in 16 games for the Predators last season, scoring a goal and three points. The 22-year-old Finnish forward saw action on Nashville's top line in the second preseason game alongside veterans Steven Stamkos and Ryan O'Reilly.

The Predators conclude the preseason with a home-and-home series against the Carolina Hurricanes, giving new team president of hockey operations and general manager Chris MacFarland two more opportunities to evaluate the roster in a live situation.

Nashville Predators Current Training Camp Roster

Forwards (17) 9, Filip Forsberg

14, Alexander Kerfoot

17, Tyson Jost

18, Jack Drury

19, Cole O'Hara

21, Nils Hoglander

22, Mavrik Bourque

44, Brady Martin

49, Reid Schaefer

51, Vitali Pinchuk

62, Felix Nilsson

71, Matthew Wood

79, Ross Colton

81, Jonathan Marchessault

84, Adam Edstrom

90, Ryan O'Reilly

91, Steven Stamkos

Defensemen (11) 2, Adam Wilsby

12, Ryan Ufko

20, Justin Barron

41, Nicolas Hague

46, Ilya Lyubushkin

47, Jack Achan

48, Nick Perbix

50, Tanner Molendyk

57, Hunter Skinner

59, Roman Josi

76, Brady Skjei

Goaltenders (4) 1, Ethan Haider

29, Justus Annunen

32, Matt Murray

74, Juuse Saros

Nashville Predators 2026 Preseason Schedule

Sept. 20 - at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m. CT: Tampa Bay 2, Nashville 1

Sept. 22 - vs. Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. CT: Nashville 3, Tampa Bay 2 / OT

Sept. 24 - at Carolina, 6 p.m. CT

Sept. 26 - vs. Carolina, 2 p.m. CT

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