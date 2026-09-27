Nashville Places Two Experienced Defensemen on Waivers

NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators placed two veteran defensemen on waivers on Sunday. The Predators placed defensemen Nick Perbix and Ilya Lyubushkin on waivers, unofficially trimming the roster to 23 ahead of tomorrow's official NHL roster deadline.

Nashville defenseman Justin Barron was placed on waivers on Saturday. The St. Louis Blues claimed Barron on Sunday. Barron spent the last two seasons in Nashville after being acquired in the Alexandre Carrier trade in December of 2024. He scored five goals and 21 points in 97 games in Nashville.

Perbix signed a two-year, $5.5 million contract with the Nashville Predators in July of 2025 and played in 79 games last season, scoring three goals and 13 points. He spent his first three NHL seasons with the Tampa Bay Lightning before joining the Predators.

Nashville traded a 2027 second-round and 2028 third-round draft pick to the Dallas Stars this summer for Lyubushkin and Mavrik Bourque. Lyubushkin has played for nine different NHL teams over the last eight seasons. He put up nine points and 68 hits in 53 games with the Stars last season.

Nashville's roster currently stands at an unofficial 23 players, but more moves could be coming ahead of Monday's roster deadline. The Predators claimed defenseman William Trudeau from the New York Rangers on Saturday and could be eyeing other additions as the other 31 NHL teams trim their own rosters.

The two defensemen's NHL experience makes Perbix and Lyubushkin attractive options for teams needing bottom-four defensive help.

The Predators open the NHL season on Thursday, Oct. 1 with a home matchup against the Minnesota Wild.

Nashville Predators Current Roster

Forwards (14) 9, Filip Forsberg

14, Alexander Kerfoot

17, Tyson Jost

18, Jack Drury

21, Nils Hoglander

22, Mavrik Bourque

49, Reid Schaefer

51, Vitali Pinchuk

71, Matthew Wood

79, Ross Colton

81, Jonathan Marchessault

84, Adam Edstrom

90, Ryan O'Reilly

91, Steven Stamkos

Defensemen (7) 2, Adam Wilsby

12, Ryan Ufko

41, Nicolas Hague

47, Jack Ahcan

59, Roman Josi

76, Brady Skjei

85, William Trudeau

Goaltenders (2) 29, Justus Annunen

74, Juuse Saros

Nashville Predators 2026 Preseason Schedule

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