Nashville Places Two Experienced Defensemen on Waivers
NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators placed two veteran defensemen on waivers on Sunday. The Predators placed defensemen Nick Perbix and Ilya Lyubushkin on waivers, unofficially trimming the roster to 23 ahead of tomorrow's official NHL roster deadline.
Nashville defenseman Justin Barron was placed on waivers on Saturday. The St. Louis Blues claimed Barron on Sunday. Barron spent the last two seasons in Nashville after being acquired in the Alexandre Carrier trade in December of 2024. He scored five goals and 21 points in 97 games in Nashville.
Perbix signed a two-year, $5.5 million contract with the Nashville Predators in July of 2025 and played in 79 games last season, scoring three goals and 13 points. He spent his first three NHL seasons with the Tampa Bay Lightning before joining the Predators.
Nashville traded a 2027 second-round and 2028 third-round draft pick to the Dallas Stars this summer for Lyubushkin and Mavrik Bourque. Lyubushkin has played for nine different NHL teams over the last eight seasons. He put up nine points and 68 hits in 53 games with the Stars last season.
Nashville's roster currently stands at an unofficial 23 players, but more moves could be coming ahead of Monday's roster deadline. The Predators claimed defenseman William Trudeau from the New York Rangers on Saturday and could be eyeing other additions as the other 31 NHL teams trim their own rosters.
The two defensemen's NHL experience makes Perbix and Lyubushkin attractive options for teams needing bottom-four defensive help.
The Predators open the NHL season on Thursday, Oct. 1 with a home matchup against the Minnesota Wild.
Nashville Predators Current Roster
Forwards (14)
9, Filip Forsberg
14, Alexander Kerfoot
17, Tyson Jost
18, Jack Drury
21, Nils Hoglander
22, Mavrik Bourque
49, Reid Schaefer
51, Vitali Pinchuk
71, Matthew Wood
79, Ross Colton
81, Jonathan Marchessault
84, Adam Edstrom
90, Ryan O'Reilly
91, Steven Stamkos
Defensemen (7)
2, Adam Wilsby
12, Ryan Ufko
41, Nicolas Hague
47, Jack Ahcan
59, Roman Josi
76, Brady Skjei
85, William Trudeau
Goaltenders (2)
29, Justus Annunen
74, Juuse Saros
Nashville Predators 2026 Preseason Schedule
- Sept. 20 - at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m. CT: Tampa Bay 2, Nashville 1
- Sept. 22 - vs. Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. CT: Nashville 3, Tampa Bay 2 / OT
- Sept. 24 - at Carolina, 6 p.m. CT: Carolina 6, Nashville 5
- Sept. 26 - vs. Carolina, 2 p.m. CT: Carolina 6, Nashville 0
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Joe Gaither covers the Nashville Predators for Nashville Predators On SI. He also oversees videos and podcasts for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral. He began his sports media career in radio in 2019, working for three years in Tuscaloosa covering the University of Alabama and other local high school sports. In 2023 he joined BamaCentral to cover a variety of Crimson Tide sports and recruiting, in addition to hosting the “Joe Gaither Show” podcast. His work has also appeared on the Boston College, Miami, Missouri and Vanderbilt college On SI sites.Follow JoeGaither6