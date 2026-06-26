Nashville Predators 2026 NHL Draft: How to Watch, Selection, Latest Mock Drafts
The first draft of the new management for the Nashville Predators begins Friday night in Buffalo, New York.
On June 2, the Predators hired Chris MacFarland from the Colorado Avalanche as the organization’s new president of Hockey operations and general manager. MacFarland has made a couple of trades in the days since taking control in Nashville, but this weekend’s draft will be interesting to monitor.
This weekend’s draft will reveal the draft philosophy that MacFarland operates with and will also show the vision and roster McFarland wants to create for the Predators. Nashville has missed the playoffs the past two consecutive seasons, but MacFarland is looking to construct a Predators team that fans will want to show up to Bridgestone Arena for.
The Predators have the second-most picks of any franchise in this year’s draft, with 11 picks across seven rounds. Barring any trades, though, the Predators will only pick at No. 10 overall in Friday night’s first round.
Saturday, the Predators will have 10 picks between the second and seventh rounds, including two second-rounders. An important part of rebuilding the Nashville Predators begins this weekend.
The second part of transforming the franchise into a postseason contender begins next week with the beginning of NHL free agency. Beginning July 1, MacFarland and the Predators will start looking to make deals to best put the franchise in a place to succeed as soon as possible.
Here is all the information for draft coverage, all the picks the Predators have and who the latest mock drafts say Nashville will take.
How to Watch the Nashville Predators 2026 NHL Draft
Who: Nashville Predators in the 2026 NHL Draft
When: The first round takes place Friday, June 26 at 6 p.m. CT. Round two through seven will take place Saturday, June 27, beginning at 11 a.m. CT.
Where: KeyBank Center, Buffalo, N.Y.
TV: ESPN, ESPN+ on Friday; NHL Network, ESPN+ on Saturday
Predators Picks: No. 10 (Round 1), No. 42 (Round 2), No. 57 (Round 2), No. 70 (Round 3), No. 106 (Round 4), No. 118 (Round 4), No. 138 (Round 5), No. 148 (Round 5), No. 160 (Round 5), No. 179 (Round 6), No. 202 (Round 7)
Latest Nashville Predators Mock Drafts
ESPN: Ethan Belchetz, LW, Windsor Spitfires
Bleacher Report: Wyatt Cullen, LW, USNTDP
NHL.com: Wyatt Cullen, LW, USNTDP
Elite Prospect: Ethan Belchetz, LW, Windsor Spitfires
TSN: Alex Command, C, Orebro
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