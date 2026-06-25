Nashville Predators Announce 2026-27 Preseason Schedule
The Nashville Predators released their preseason schedule on Thursday to entice the fans and announce the return of hockey on Broadway. The Preds will play two home-and-home series in the preseason, starting on Sept. 20 as Nashville prepares for its 28th season.
The Nashville Predators open the preseason action on the road against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sept. 20, before welcoming the Lighting back to Bridgestone on Tuesday, Sept. 22. The Predators follow a similar schedule against the defending Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes. Carolina hosts the game on Sept. 24, while Nashville welcomes the champions in the preseason finale on Sept. 26.
The 2026-27 National Hockey League season will reportedly open on Sept. 29 as we await a July schedule release. Today's preseason announcement seems to confirm that report as Nashville's four games in seven days will wrap up on Sept. 26.
Nashville will play two fewer preseason games in 2026-27 after going 3-2-1 last season. The Predators face off against the Lightning in preseason for the 14th consecutive season, while its matchup against the Hurricanes is on for the fourth consecutive year.
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