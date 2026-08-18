Nashville Predators Announce 2026-27 Theme Nights For Home Games
The Nashville Predators announced today that single-game ticket sales for the 2026-27 season begin on on Tuesday, Sept. 1 at 10 a.m. CT. Additionally, the Predators revealed the theme nights for this season's home games inside Bridgestone Arena.
“The best time of the year is approaching quickly: hockey season! I am so excited to celebrate a new era of the Predators with the best fans in sports at Bridgestone Arena,” Nashville Predators CEO Sean Henry said in a press release. “There truly is something for everyone in SMASHVILLE with our season theme nights from the return of Star Wars Night to the continuation of our Smashville Sports Series, Music Heritage Nights, Ford Military Week, two PTO: Preds Time Off weekday matinee games, a Golden Hall Celebration and so much more."
The Predators will celebrate Nashville's music history with several themed evenings around different artists and genres. The franchise will host events that cater to all walks of life, from Star Wars to wrestling, and even a University of Tennessee Night, tapping into the Volunteers' fan base.
Nashville will take extra care in honorning its newest Hall of Famer as the Predators will celebrate Pekka Rinne's birthday on Nov. 3 ahead of the Hall of Fame ceremony and then will celebrate him again on March 30 by giving the first 10,000 fans in Bridgestone Arena a bobblehead of Rinne.
Nashville Predators Theme Nights By Date
- Oct. 1 - Opening Night vs. Minnesota Wild
- Oct. 3 - Hispanic Music Heritage Night vs. Dallas Stars
- Oct. 13 - Outdoorsmen Night vs. Vegas Golden Knights
- Oct. 25 - Faith and Family Night vs. Colorado Avalanche
- Oct. 27 - Star Wars Night vs. New York Islanders
- Oct. 31 - Smashville Holiday Special Halloween vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
- Nov. 3 - Hockey Fights Cancer Night vs. Carolina Hurricanes
- Nov. 7 - Catfish Gravy Boat Giveaway Night vs. St. Louis Blues
- Nov. 27 - Gold Friday vs. Utah Mammoth
- Nov. 30 - Preds Time Off vs. Ottawa Senators
- Dec. 5 - Music City Hockey Night vs. Columbus Blue Jackets
- Dec. 15 - Wrestling Night vs. Seattle Kraken
- Dec. 22 - Hockey Holidays Night vs. Winnipeg Jets
- Dec. 26 - Music City Hockey Night vs. Detroit Red Wings
- Jan. 1 - New Year's Day vs. Florida Panthers
- Jan. 5 - Pride Night vs. Edmonton Oilers
- Jan. 12 - University of Tennessee Night vs. Philadelphia Flyers
- Jan. 14 - Women of Smashville Night vs. Montreal Canadians
- Jan. 20 - Preds Time Off vs. Vancouver Canucks
- Jan. 23 - Music City Hockey Night vs. Los Angeles Kings
- Jan. 26 - NASCAR Night vs. Vegas Golden Knights
- Feb. 13 - Music City Hockey Night/Heart Day vs. Anaheim Ducks
- Feb. 16 - Black Music Heritage Night vs. New Jersey Devils
- Feb. 18 - Billy Strings Bobblehead vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
- Feb. 23 - Asian & Pacific Islander Heritage Night vs. Winnipeg Jets
- Feb. 27 - Music City Hockey Night vs. Los Angeles Kings
- March 6 - Music City Hockey Night vs. Minnesota Wild
- March 4 - Military Week vs. Utah Mammoth
- March 6 - Military Week vs. Minnesota Wild
- March 20 - Music City Hockey Night vs. Boston Bruins
- March 30 - Pekka Rinne Bobblehead Night vs. Buffalo Sabres
- April 1 - Pediatric Cancer Night vs. Chicago Blackhawks
- April 3 - Kids Day vs. Calgary Flames
- April 10 - Fan Appreciation Night vs. Dallas Stars
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