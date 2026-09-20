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How To Watch Predators Preseason Action

The Nashville Predators preseason games can be seen in several ways.

Joe Gaither

Oct 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators left wing Erik Haula (56) and Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Brandon Hagel (38) battle for the puck during the third period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Oct 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators left wing Erik Haula (56) and Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Brandon Hagel (38) battle for the puck during the third period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators announced on Sunday that all four of the franchise's 2026-27 preseason games will stream for free on the "Nashville Predators" app.

Fans in the local markets can watch the preseason and regular season matchups for free over-the-air on The Spot - Nashville 28 via cable and satellite distributors by using an antenna.

Information and registrations for regular season games will be released soon, but plans are expected to cost $74 for the season, less than $1 per game.

Nashville Predators Local Viewing Markets

Tennesse

Memphis - Channel 5.3 (WMC)
Knoxville - Channel 8.2 (WVLT)
Chattanooga - Channel 49.2 (WTVL)
Jackson - Channel 7.5 (WBBJ)

Kentucky

Louisville - Channel 41.2 (WDRB)
Lexington - Channel 36.2 (WTVQ)

Alabama

Huntsville - Channel 48.3 (WAFF)

Where to Find the Nashville Predators App

  • iOS and Android
  • Amazon Fire TV
  • Andriod TV
  • Apple TV
  • Roku
  • Web via PredsTV.com

The Scripps Sports Network will carry 85 of the team's 88 games this season: four preseason matchups and 81 regular-season contests. Nashville has three nationally televised games this season.

Nashville Predators National Broadcasts

Nov. 5 - at Colorado
Nov. 10 - at Los Angeles
Jan. 5 - vs. Edmonton

Nashville Predators 2026 Preseason Schedule

  • Sept. 20 - at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m. CT
  • Sept. 22 - vs. Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. CT
  • Sept. 24 - at Carolina, 6 p.m. CT
  • Sept. 26 - vs. Carolina, 2 p.m. CT

Nashville Predators 2026-27 Schedule (All Times Central)

October 2026

Oct. 1 - vs. Minnesota Wild - 7 p.m.
Oct. 3 - vs. Dallas Stars - 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 - at Toronto Maple Leafs - 6 p.m.
Oct. 8 - at Montreal Canadiens - 6 p.m.
Oct. 10 - at Ottawa Senators - 6 p.m.
Oct. 13 - vs. Vegas Golden Knights - 7:45 p.m.
Oct. 15 - vs. San Jose Sharks - 7 p.m.
Oct. 17 - vs. St. Louis Blues - 7 p.m.
Oct. 22 - at Boston Bruins - 6 p.m.
Oct. 24 - at Pittsburgh Penguins - 6 p.m.
Oct. 25 - vs. Colorado Avalanche - 7 p.m.
Oct. 27 - vs. New York Islanders - 7 p.m.
Oct. 29 - vs. Washington Capitals - 7 p.m.
Oct. 31 - vs. Tampa Bay Lightning - 1 p.m.

November 2026

Nov. 3 - vs. Carolina Hurricanes - 7 p.m.
Nov. 5 - at Colorado Avalanche - 8:30 p.m.
Nov. 7 - vs. St. Louis Blues - 12 p.m.
Nov. 10 - at Los Angeles Kings - 9 p.m.
Nov. 11 - at Anaheim Ducks - 9 p.m.
Nov. 13 - at Vegas Golden Knights - 9 p.m.
Nov. 15 - at San Jose Sharks - 8 p.m.
Nov. 17 - at Minnesota Wild - 7 p.m.
Nov. 21 - vs. Pittsburgh Penguins - 5 p.m.
Nov. 25 - at Dallas Stars - 7 p.m.
Nov. 27 - vs. Utah Mammoth - 12 p.m.
Nov. 28 - at Detroit Red Wings - 6 p.m.
Nov. 30 - vs. Ottawa Senators - 12 p.m.

December 2026

Dec. 3 - vs. Chicago Blackhawks - 7 p.m.
Dec. 5 - vs. Columbus Blue Jackets - 1 p.m.
Dec. 6 - at St. Louis Blues - 4 p.m.
Dec. 8 - at Calgary Flames - 7 p.m.
Dec. 10 - at Vancouver Canucks - 8 p.m.
Dec. 12 - at Seattle Kraken - 9 p.m.
Dec. 15 - vs. Seattle Kraken - 7 p.m.
Dec. 18 - at New York Rangers - 6 p.m.
Dec. 20 - at New Jersey Devils - 6 p.m.
Dec. 22 - vs. Winnipeg Jets - 7 p.m.
Dec. 26 - vs. Detroit Red Wings - 6 p.m.
Dec. 28 - at Florida Panthers - 6 p.m.
Dec. 29 - at Tampa Bay Lightning - 6 p.m.

January 2027

Jan. 1 - vs. Florida Panthers - 1 p.m.
Jan. 2 - at Carolina Hurricanes - 6 p.m.
Jan. 5 - vs. Edmonton Oilers - 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 7 - at Winnipeg Jets - 7 p.m.
Jan. 9 - at Minnesota Wild - 7 p.m.
Jan. 10 - at Colorado Avalanche - 7 p.m.
Jan. 12 - vs. Philadelphia Flyers - 7 p.m.
Jan. 14 - vs. Montreal Canadiens - 7 p.m.
Jan. 16 - at Buffalo Sabres - 6 p.m.
Jan. 18 - at New York Islanders - 2 p.m.
Jan. 20 - vs. Vancouver Canucks - 1 p.m.
Jan. 21 - at Philadelphia Flyers - 6 p.m.
Jan. 23 - vs. Los Angeles Kings - 4 p.m.
Jan. 26 - vs. Vegas Golden Knights - 7 p.m.
Jan. 28 - at San Jose Sharks - 9 p.m.
Jan. 30 - at Anaheim Ducks - 9 p.m.
Jan. 31 - at Utah Mammoth - 7 p.m.

February 2027

Feb. 2 - at Utah Mammoth - 8 p.m.
Feb. 13 - vs. Anaheim Ducks - 12 p.m.
Feb. 16 - vs. New Jersey Devils - 7 p.m.
Feb. 18 - vs. Toronto Maple Leafs - 7 p.m.
Feb. 20 - at Columbus Blue Jackets - 4 p.m.
Feb. 21 - at Washington Capitals - 5 p.m.
Feb. 23 - vs. Winnipeg Jets - 7 p.m.
Feb. 25 - vs. Edmonton Oilers - 7 p.m.
Feb. 27 - vs. Los Angeles Kings - 7 p.m.

March 2027

March 2 - vs. Colorado Avalanche - 7 p.m.
March 4 - vs. Utah Mammoth - 7 p.m.
March 6 - vs. Minnesota Wild - 7 p.m.
March 9 - at St. Louis Blues - 7 p.m.
March 11 - at Edmonton Oilers - 7 p.m.
March 13 - at Winnipeg Jets - 2:30 p.m.
March 15 - at Calgary Flames - 8:30 p.m.
March 17 - at Vancouver Canucks - 9 p.m.
March 20 - vs. Boston Bruins - 4 p.m.
March 23 - vs. New York Rangers - 7 p.m.
March 26 - at Chicago Blackhawks - 7 p.m.
March 27 - at Dallas Stars - 7 p.m.
March 30 - vs. Buffalo Sabres - 7 p.m.

April 2027

April 1 - vs. Chicago Blackhawks - 7 p.m.
April 3 - vs. Calgary Flames - 2:30 p.m.
April 6 - vs. Seattle Kraken - 7 p.m.
April 8 - at Chicago Blackhawks - 7 p.m.
April 10 - vs. Dallas Stars - 6 p.m.

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Joe Gaither
JOE GAITHER

Joe Gaither covers the Nashville Predators for Nashville Predators On SI. He also oversees videos and podcasts for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral. He began his sports media career in radio in 2019, working for three years in Tuscaloosa covering the University of Alabama and other local high school sports. In 2023 he joined BamaCentral to cover a variety of Crimson Tide sports and recruiting, in addition to hosting the “Joe Gaither Show” podcast. His work has also appeared on the Boston College, Miami, Missouri and Vanderbilt college On SI sites.

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