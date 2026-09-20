How To Watch Predators Preseason Action
NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators announced on Sunday that all four of the franchise's 2026-27 preseason games will stream for free on the "Nashville Predators" app.
Fans in the local markets can watch the preseason and regular season matchups for free over-the-air on The Spot - Nashville 28 via cable and satellite distributors by using an antenna.
Information and registrations for regular season games will be released soon, but plans are expected to cost $74 for the season, less than $1 per game.
Nashville Predators Local Viewing Markets
Tennesse
Memphis - Channel 5.3 (WMC)
Knoxville - Channel 8.2 (WVLT)
Chattanooga - Channel 49.2 (WTVL)
Jackson - Channel 7.5 (WBBJ)
Kentucky
Louisville - Channel 41.2 (WDRB)
Lexington - Channel 36.2 (WTVQ)
Alabama
Huntsville - Channel 48.3 (WAFF)
Where to Find the Nashville Predators App
- iOS and Android
- Amazon Fire TV
- Andriod TV
- Apple TV
- Roku
- Web via PredsTV.com
The Scripps Sports Network will carry 85 of the team's 88 games this season: four preseason matchups and 81 regular-season contests. Nashville has three nationally televised games this season.
Nashville Predators National Broadcasts
Nov. 5 - at Colorado
Nov. 10 - at Los Angeles
Jan. 5 - vs. Edmonton
Nashville Predators 2026 Preseason Schedule
- Sept. 20 - at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m. CT
- Sept. 22 - vs. Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. CT
- Sept. 24 - at Carolina, 6 p.m. CT
- Sept. 26 - vs. Carolina, 2 p.m. CT
Nashville Predators 2026-27 Schedule (All Times Central)
October 2026
Oct. 1 - vs. Minnesota Wild - 7 p.m.
Oct. 3 - vs. Dallas Stars - 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 - at Toronto Maple Leafs - 6 p.m.
Oct. 8 - at Montreal Canadiens - 6 p.m.
Oct. 10 - at Ottawa Senators - 6 p.m.
Oct. 13 - vs. Vegas Golden Knights - 7:45 p.m.
Oct. 15 - vs. San Jose Sharks - 7 p.m.
Oct. 17 - vs. St. Louis Blues - 7 p.m.
Oct. 22 - at Boston Bruins - 6 p.m.
Oct. 24 - at Pittsburgh Penguins - 6 p.m.
Oct. 25 - vs. Colorado Avalanche - 7 p.m.
Oct. 27 - vs. New York Islanders - 7 p.m.
Oct. 29 - vs. Washington Capitals - 7 p.m.
Oct. 31 - vs. Tampa Bay Lightning - 1 p.m.
November 2026
Nov. 3 - vs. Carolina Hurricanes - 7 p.m.
Nov. 5 - at Colorado Avalanche - 8:30 p.m.
Nov. 7 - vs. St. Louis Blues - 12 p.m.
Nov. 10 - at Los Angeles Kings - 9 p.m.
Nov. 11 - at Anaheim Ducks - 9 p.m.
Nov. 13 - at Vegas Golden Knights - 9 p.m.
Nov. 15 - at San Jose Sharks - 8 p.m.
Nov. 17 - at Minnesota Wild - 7 p.m.
Nov. 21 - vs. Pittsburgh Penguins - 5 p.m.
Nov. 25 - at Dallas Stars - 7 p.m.
Nov. 27 - vs. Utah Mammoth - 12 p.m.
Nov. 28 - at Detroit Red Wings - 6 p.m.
Nov. 30 - vs. Ottawa Senators - 12 p.m.
December 2026
Dec. 3 - vs. Chicago Blackhawks - 7 p.m.
Dec. 5 - vs. Columbus Blue Jackets - 1 p.m.
Dec. 6 - at St. Louis Blues - 4 p.m.
Dec. 8 - at Calgary Flames - 7 p.m.
Dec. 10 - at Vancouver Canucks - 8 p.m.
Dec. 12 - at Seattle Kraken - 9 p.m.
Dec. 15 - vs. Seattle Kraken - 7 p.m.
Dec. 18 - at New York Rangers - 6 p.m.
Dec. 20 - at New Jersey Devils - 6 p.m.
Dec. 22 - vs. Winnipeg Jets - 7 p.m.
Dec. 26 - vs. Detroit Red Wings - 6 p.m.
Dec. 28 - at Florida Panthers - 6 p.m.
Dec. 29 - at Tampa Bay Lightning - 6 p.m.
January 2027
Jan. 1 - vs. Florida Panthers - 1 p.m.
Jan. 2 - at Carolina Hurricanes - 6 p.m.
Jan. 5 - vs. Edmonton Oilers - 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 7 - at Winnipeg Jets - 7 p.m.
Jan. 9 - at Minnesota Wild - 7 p.m.
Jan. 10 - at Colorado Avalanche - 7 p.m.
Jan. 12 - vs. Philadelphia Flyers - 7 p.m.
Jan. 14 - vs. Montreal Canadiens - 7 p.m.
Jan. 16 - at Buffalo Sabres - 6 p.m.
Jan. 18 - at New York Islanders - 2 p.m.
Jan. 20 - vs. Vancouver Canucks - 1 p.m.
Jan. 21 - at Philadelphia Flyers - 6 p.m.
Jan. 23 - vs. Los Angeles Kings - 4 p.m.
Jan. 26 - vs. Vegas Golden Knights - 7 p.m.
Jan. 28 - at San Jose Sharks - 9 p.m.
Jan. 30 - at Anaheim Ducks - 9 p.m.
Jan. 31 - at Utah Mammoth - 7 p.m.
February 2027
Feb. 2 - at Utah Mammoth - 8 p.m.
Feb. 13 - vs. Anaheim Ducks - 12 p.m.
Feb. 16 - vs. New Jersey Devils - 7 p.m.
Feb. 18 - vs. Toronto Maple Leafs - 7 p.m.
Feb. 20 - at Columbus Blue Jackets - 4 p.m.
Feb. 21 - at Washington Capitals - 5 p.m.
Feb. 23 - vs. Winnipeg Jets - 7 p.m.
Feb. 25 - vs. Edmonton Oilers - 7 p.m.
Feb. 27 - vs. Los Angeles Kings - 7 p.m.
March 2027
March 2 - vs. Colorado Avalanche - 7 p.m.
March 4 - vs. Utah Mammoth - 7 p.m.
March 6 - vs. Minnesota Wild - 7 p.m.
March 9 - at St. Louis Blues - 7 p.m.
March 11 - at Edmonton Oilers - 7 p.m.
March 13 - at Winnipeg Jets - 2:30 p.m.
March 15 - at Calgary Flames - 8:30 p.m.
March 17 - at Vancouver Canucks - 9 p.m.
March 20 - vs. Boston Bruins - 4 p.m.
March 23 - vs. New York Rangers - 7 p.m.
March 26 - at Chicago Blackhawks - 7 p.m.
March 27 - at Dallas Stars - 7 p.m.
March 30 - vs. Buffalo Sabres - 7 p.m.
April 2027
April 1 - vs. Chicago Blackhawks - 7 p.m.
April 3 - vs. Calgary Flames - 2:30 p.m.
April 6 - vs. Seattle Kraken - 7 p.m.
April 8 - at Chicago Blackhawks - 7 p.m.
April 10 - vs. Dallas Stars - 6 p.m.
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