Nashville Predators Captains History
The Nashville Predators enter its 29 season of existence this fall as the organization looks to get back into the NHL playoff mix. The Predators hired a new general manager in Chris MacFarland, but one aspect has remained the same entering the new year. Nashville brings defensemen Roman Josi back for his 16th season with the club as the organization heads into its 10th year with Josi as captain.
Josi is the sixth-longest tenured captain in the NHL following Sidney Crosby (Penguins, 2007), Alexander Ovechkin (Capitals, 2009), Gabriel Landeskog (Avalanche, 2012), Jamie Benn (Stars, 2013), and Connor McDavid (Oilers, 2016).
Let's take a look at all seven Predators captains in franchise history.
1. Tom Fitzgerald 1998-2002
The Predators signed Fitzgerald as a free agent ahead of the 1998 season and made the then-11-year-veteran the first captain in franchise history. Fitzgerald played in four seasons for Nashville, scoring 42 goals with 46 assists ast he organization got off the ground. He went on to play for Chicago and Toronto after leaving the Predators, before getting into the executive side of the business and winning a Stanley Cup in 2009 with the Pittsburgh Penguins.
2. Greg Johnson 2002-2006
The Predators drafted Johnson with the 23rd pick in the 1998 expansion draft after he had played five seasons for Detroit, Pittsburgh and Chicago. Johnson spent his last seven years with Nashville and became the franchise's second captain ahead of the 2002 season. He scored 93 goals with 145 assists and helped the organization make the playoffs for the first time in 2003-04.
3. Kimmo Timonen 2006-07
Timonen served as the Predators captain in his final season of his eight-year Nashville career. He scored 13 goals with 42 assists while wearing the captain "C", but was traded to the Philadelphia Flyers before the 2007 season.
4. Jason Arnott 2007-2010
Arnott came to Nashville after 14 seasons playing for Edmonton, New Jersey and Dallas. His experience made him quality captain material and he was selected for the duty in his second year on Broadway. Arnott represented the Predators in the 2008 All Star Game and scored 80 goals with 95 assists in his 207 games as captain.
5. Shea Weber 2010-2016
The only Hall of Famer on the list led the Predators to 234 victories and four playoff appearances in his six seasons as captain. He spent five years in Broadway before becoming captain, playing 11 total seasons for the Predators. Weber scored 102 goals with 175 assists while wearing the captain's "C" before being traded for P.K. Subban ahead of the 2016-17 season.
6. Mike Fisher 2016-17
Fisher spent his final full time season serving as Predators captain, taking the organization on its deepest playoff run in franchise history. Fisher scored 18 goals with 24 assists, adding four more assists in the playoffs as Nashville lost the Stanley Cup Finals to the Pittsburgh Penguins.
7. Roman Josi 2017-Present
Josi is the longest tenured captain in franchise history as he enters his 10th season in charge in 2026-27. The defenseman is entering his 16th season in the NHL and has the most games played in franchise history and has overseen 368 victories in his nine years of captaincy. Josi has been part of 10 different playoff runs, scoring 45 points in 91 postseason games. He won the Norris Trophy in 2020 and is a three time member of the NHL First All Star Team as he's become one of the best Predators of all-time.
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