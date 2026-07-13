Nashville Predators On SI

Nashville Predators Captains History

There have been seven captains in Predators franchise history.

Joe Gaither

Sep 19, 2017; Nashville, TN, USA; Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi (59) awaits the face-off at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 19, 2017; Nashville, TN, USA; Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi (59) awaits the face-off at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Nashville Predators enter its 29 season of existence this fall as the organization looks to get back into the NHL playoff mix. The Predators hired a new general manager in Chris MacFarland, but one aspect has remained the same entering the new year. Nashville brings defensemen Roman Josi back for his 16th season with the club as the organization heads into its 10th year with Josi as captain.

Josi is the sixth-longest tenured captain in the NHL following Sidney Crosby (Penguins, 2007), Alexander Ovechkin (Capitals, 2009), Gabriel Landeskog (Avalanche, 2012), Jamie Benn (Stars, 2013), and Connor McDavid (Oilers, 2016).

Let's take a look at all seven Predators captains in franchise history.

1. Tom Fitzgerald 1998-2002

Predator
Dec 3, 2015; Nashville, TN, USA; General view of the All Star game logo on the jersey of Nashville Predators defenseman Ryan Ellis (4) during the second period against the Florida Panthers at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Predators signed Fitzgerald as a free agent ahead of the 1998 season and made the then-11-year-veteran the first captain in franchise history. Fitzgerald played in four seasons for Nashville, scoring 42 goals with 46 assists ast he organization got off the ground. He went on to play for Chicago and Toronto after leaving the Predators, before getting into the executive side of the business and winning a Stanley Cup in 2009 with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

2. Greg Johnson 2002-2006

Log
Dec 5, 2024; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; View of a Nashville Predators logo on a jersey worn by a member of the team during the second period at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images / USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Predators drafted Johnson with the 23rd pick in the 1998 expansion draft after he had played five seasons for Detroit, Pittsburgh and Chicago. Johnson spent his last seven years with Nashville and became the franchise's second captain ahead of the 2002 season. He scored 93 goals with 145 assists and helped the organization make the playoffs for the first time in 2003-04.

3. Kimmo Timonen 2006-07

Timone
Apr 11, 2006; St. Louis, MO, USA; Nashville Predators defenseman Kimmo Timonen (44) takes a shot against the St. Louis Blues during the first period at the Savvis Center in St. Louis, MO. Mandatory Credit:Scott Rovak-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © Scott Rovak / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Timonen served as the Predators captain in his final season of his eight-year Nashville career. He scored 13 goals with 42 assists while wearing the captain "C", but was traded to the Philadelphia Flyers before the 2007 season.

4. Jason Arnott 2007-2010

Arnot
Jan 28, 2009; Vancouver, BC, Canada; Nashville Predators center Jason Arnott (19) in action against the Vancouver Canucks at General Motors Place in Vancouver, BC. The Thrashers beat the Canucks 5-3. Mandatory Credit: Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arnott came to Nashville after 14 seasons playing for Edmonton, New Jersey and Dallas. His experience made him quality captain material and he was selected for the duty in his second year on Broadway. Arnott represented the Predators in the 2008 All Star Game and scored 80 goals with 95 assists in his 207 games as captain.

5. Shea Weber 2010-2016

Webe
Dec 1, 2008; Buffalo, NY, USA; Nashville Predators defenseman Shea Weber (6) against the Buffalo Sabres at the HSBC Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The only Hall of Famer on the list led the Predators to 234 victories and four playoff appearances in his six seasons as captain. He spent five years in Broadway before becoming captain, playing 11 total seasons for the Predators. Weber scored 102 goals with 175 assists while wearing the captain's "C" before being traded for P.K. Subban ahead of the 2016-17 season.

6. Mike Fisher 2016-17

Fishe
May 28, 2017; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Nashville Predators center Mike Fisher (12) looks at practice during media day before the start of the 2017 Stanley Cup Final at PPG PAINTS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fisher spent his final full time season serving as Predators captain, taking the organization on its deepest playoff run in franchise history. Fisher scored 18 goals with 24 assists, adding four more assists in the playoffs as Nashville lost the Stanley Cup Finals to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

7. Roman Josi 2017-Present

Jos
Nov 22, 2017; Nashville, TN, USA; Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi (59) controls the puck at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Josi is the longest tenured captain in franchise history as he enters his 10th season in charge in 2026-27. The defenseman is entering his 16th season in the NHL and has the most games played in franchise history and has overseen 368 victories in his nine years of captaincy. Josi has been part of 10 different playoff runs, scoring 45 points in 91 postseason games. He won the Norris Trophy in 2020 and is a three time member of the NHL First All Star Team as he's become one of the best Predators of all-time.

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Joe Gaither
JOE GAITHER

Joe Gaither covers the Nashville Predators for Nashville Predators On SI. He also oversees videos and podcasts for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral. He began his sports media career in radio in 2019, working for three years in Tuscaloosa covering the University of Alabama and other local high school sports. In 2023 he joined BamaCentral to cover a variety of Crimson Tide sports and recruiting, in addition to hosting the “Joe Gaither Show” podcast. His work has also appeared on the Boston College, Miami, Missouri and Vanderbilt college On SI sites.

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