Nashville Predators On SI

Nashville Predators Career Assist Leaders

The Western Conference franchise has a handful of defenders scattered across its assist leaderboard.

Joe Gaither

Jan 31, 2026; Elmont, New York, USA; Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi (59) watches after scoring the go ahead goal in the third period against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Jan 31, 2026; Elmont, New York, USA; Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi (59) watches after scoring the go ahead goal in the third period against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Nashville Predators were born on Broadway in 1998 and have electrified the Southeast with their hard-hitting, smash-mouth style of hockey ever since. The Predators are still searching for the franchise's first Stanley Cup victory, but have a long list of celebration-worthy players throughout their 27-year history.

Let's look at the top 10 players in career assists for the two-time Central Division winners. The list features six defensemen and four forwards, including some of the most notable names in franchise history.

1. Roman Josi - 576

Roman Jos
Feb 4, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi (59) skates with the puck against the Minnesota Wild during the first period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Roman Josi is the longest tenured player in Nashville Predators history and is the franchise's all-time points leader. He was born in Switzerland and became the Predators' 38th overall selection in the 2008 draft.

Josi's been to the playoffs 10 different times with Nashville, leading the franchise to the Stanley Cup Finals in 2017. He won the James Norris trophy in 2020 and was a finalist in 2022 and 2024 as one of the top defenders in the league. He's been voted First Team All-Star three times and chosen for the NHL All-Star Game four times.

He was named the third alternate captain ahead of the 2015-16 season, full-time alternate captain before the 2016-17 season, and finally became the franchise's seventh captain before the 2017-18 season. Josi notched 35 or more assists in 10 of his 15 years on the ice, and had a single-season high of 73 in 2021-22.

The 36-year-old has two more seasons remaining on his contract, keeping him on Broadway through the 2027-28 season.

2. Filip Forsberg - 398

Forsber
Mar 19, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators left wing Filip Forsberg (9) celebrates his goal S| during the third period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Filip Forsberg has the most points in franchise history for a forward, but still trails Roman Josi for the all-time lead by 23 points. He's always had a great feel for the offense as he tallied 26 goals and 37 assists in his first full season as a starter in the NHL. Forsberg has gone on to tally 30 or more assists in seven of his 14 seasons, with a single-season high of 46 in 2023-24.

The two-time NHL All-Star is just 31-years-old and under contract through the 2029-30 season, giving him plenty of time to catch Josi and become the Predators career leader in points.

3. David Legwand - 356

Legwan
April 17, 2012; Detroit, MI, USA; Nashville Predators center David Legwand (11) in game four of the 2012 Western Conference quarterfinals against the Detroit Red Wings at Joe Louis Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The original Nashville Predator is third on the career assists list and third on the career points list after playing 15 seasons with the franchise. Legwand notched double-digit assists in each of his 14 full-time seasons, averaging over 25 per season and reaching 36 for a single-season high in 2006-07.

Legwand helped the Predators make the playoffs for the first time in 2003-04 and went on to make 55 playoff appearances, scoring 13 goals and finding 15 assists for Nashville.

4. Martin Erat - 318

Era
Dec 01, 2011; Vancouver, British Columbia, CANADA; Nashville Predators forward Martin Erat (10) during the second period against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. The Nashville Predators won 6-5. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-Imagn Images / Anne-Marie Sorvin-Imagn Images

Martin Erat was one of the most prolific offensive players in early franchise history. His fourth-most assists place him fourth in career points for the Predators with 481 in 11 seasons in Nashville.

Erat managed double-digit assists in every full season he played on Broadway, tallying 41 in 2006-07 as a single-season high.

5. Shea Weber - 277

Webe
Apr 5, 2016; Nashville, TN, USA; Nashville Predators defenseman Shea Weber (6) looks on during the second period against the Colorado Avalanche at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

The Nashville Predators chose Weber in the 2003 NHL draft. He rewarded the selection by turning into a multi-time All-Star and earning a place in the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2024.

He is fifth in franchise history for assists, averaging over 25 in each of his 11 seasons with the organization. Weber set his single-season high with 33 in 2013-14 as he helped the club make eight NHL playoff appearances.

6. Ryan Johansen - 252

Ryan Johanse
Jan 12, 2023; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen (92) against the Montreal Canadiens during the first period at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images / David Kirouac-Imagn Images

Ryan Johansen's 110 goals and 252 assists put the center in sixth place on the Predators' career points list. He helped Nashville qualify for eight consecutive NHL playoff appearances from 2015 to 2022, averaging 31.5 assists per season.

His 50 assists in 2018-19 are good for the seventh-best single-season tally in Nashville history.

7. Kimmo Timonen - 222

Timone
Apr 18, 2007; San Jose, CA, USA; San Jose Sharks left wing Ryane Clowe (29) pressures Nashville Predators defenseman Kimmo Timonen (44) while passing the puck up ice during the 2nd period of game 4 in the Western Conference Quarterfinal series at HP Pavilion in San Jose, CA. The Sharks defeated the Predators 3-2. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images Copyright (c) 2007 Kyle Terada / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The Predators traded with the Los Angeles Kings for Kimmo Timonen ahead of the 1998 season in exchange for not choosing Garry Galley in the 1998 expansion draft.

Timonen played eight seasons in Nashville, earning three selections in the NHL All-Star Game. He notched 29-or-more assists in each of his final five seasons with the franchise, establishing himself as a dangerous offensive threat. Timonen saved his best for last, scoring 13 goals with 42 assists in 2006-07 before being traded to the Philadelphia Flyers.

8. Mattias Ekholm - 206

Mattias Ekhol
Feb 13, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators defenseman Mattias Ekholm (14) handles the puck in the corner during the second period against the Arizona Coyotes at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

The Predators drafted Ekholm in the fourth round in 2009 and became a mainstay in the backend of the Nashville defense, playing 12 seasons on Broadway. He notched 20 or more assists in six of his 12 seasons, placing him 10th on the Predators' career points list.

9. Ryan Suter - 200

Ryan Sute
March 30, 2012; Detroit, MI, USA; Nashville Predators defenseman Ryan Suter (20) skates with the puck against the Detroit Red Wings at Joe Louis Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The Nashville Predators drafted Ryan Suter seventh overall in the 2003 draft, despite him still being in college. Suter was signed as a college sophomore at Wisconsin and made an immediate impact, scoring one goal and finding 16 assists in 71 games as a rookie.

Suter played seven seasons on Broadway and made the 2012 NHL All-Star Game. He had 33 or more assists in each of his final four seasons in Nashville, including 39 in 2011-12 as a single-season high.

10. Ryan Ellis - 195

Ryan Elli
Apr 11, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators defenseman Ryan Ellis (4) looks on during the second period against the Dallas Stars at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

The Predators selected Ryan Ellis with the No. 11 pick in the 2009 NHL draft. He made his professional debut in December 2011 but went back to the Milwaukee Admirals the next year to continue developing.

Ellis played 10 seasons in Nashville, making 566 appearances and averaging 19.5 assists per season, with 34 becoming his single-season high in 2018-19.

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Joe Gaither
JOE GAITHER

Joe Gaither covers the Nashville Predators for Nashville Predators On SI. He also oversees videos and podcasts for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral. He began his sports media career in radio in 2019, working for three years in Tuscaloosa covering the University of Alabama and other local high school sports. In 2023 he joined BamaCentral to cover a variety of Crimson Tide sports and recruiting, in addition to hosting the “Joe Gaither Show” podcast. His work has also appeared on the Boston College, Miami, Missouri and Vanderbilt college On SI sites.

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