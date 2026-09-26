Nashville Predators Claim Waived New York Rangers Defenseman
NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators have claimed left-handed defenseman William Trudeau off waivers from the New York Rangers. The 23-year-old has yet to play in an NHL game, but originally signed a three-year entry level contract with the Montreal Canadiens in 2022. He was traded from the Canadiens to the New York Rangers in June of 2026, but was waived on Friday.
Trudeau played three seasons for the Charlottetown Islanders in the QMJHL before signing with the Canadiens. He spent the last four years with the Laval Rockets, playing in 260 games and scoring 28 goals and 90 points.
Nashville defender Hunter Skinner cleared waivers and will join the Milwaukee Admirals in the AHL. The Predators also waived defenseman Justin Barron, keeping the roster at 27 players as the roster deadline looms.
The Predators must reduce its roster to 23 players by Monday at Sept. 28 at 4 p.m. CT.
Nashville Predators Current Training Camp Roster
Forwards (15)
9, Filip Forsberg
14, Alexander Kerfoot
17, Tyson Jost
18, Jack Drury
21, Nils Hoglander
22, Mavrik Bourque
44, Brady Martin
49, Reid Schaefer
51, Vitali Pinchuk
71, Matthew Wood
79, Ross Colton
81, Jonathan Marchessault
84, Adam Edstrom
90, Ryan O'Reilly
91, Steven Stamkos
Defensemen (9)
2, Adam Wilsby
12, Ryan Ufko
41, Nicolas Hague
46, Ilya Lyubushkin
47, Jack Achan
48, Nick Perbix
59, Roman Josi
76, Brady Skjei
Awaiting a Number, William Trudeau
Goaltenders (3)
1, Ethan Haider
29, Justus Annunen
74, Juuse Saros
Nashville Predators 2026 Preseason Schedule
- Sept. 20 - at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m. CT: Tampa Bay 2, Nashville 1
- Sept. 22 - vs. Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. CT: Nashville 3, Tampa Bay 2 / OT
- Sept. 24 - at Carolina, 6 p.m. CT: Carolina 6, Nashville 5
- Sept. 26 - vs. Carolina, 2 p.m. CT
Nashville Predators 2026-27 Schedule (All Times Central)
October 2026
Oct. 1 - vs. Minnesota Wild - 7 p.m.
Oct. 3 - vs. Dallas Stars - 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 - at Toronto Maple Leafs - 6 p.m.
Oct. 8 - at Montreal Canadiens - 6 p.m.
Oct. 10 - at Ottawa Senators - 6 p.m.
Oct. 13 - vs. Vegas Golden Knights - 7:45 p.m.
Oct. 15 - vs. San Jose Sharks - 7 p.m.
Oct. 17 - vs. St. Louis Blues - 7 p.m.
Oct. 22 - at Boston Bruins - 6 p.m.
Oct. 24 - at Pittsburgh Penguins - 6 p.m.
Oct. 25 - vs. Colorado Avalanche - 7 p.m.
Oct. 27 - vs. New York Islanders - 7 p.m.
Oct. 29 - vs. Washington Capitals - 7 p.m.
Oct. 31 - vs. Tampa Bay Lightning - 1 p.m.
November 2026
Nov. 3 - vs. Carolina Hurricanes - 7 p.m.
Nov. 5 - at Colorado Avalanche - 8:30 p.m.
Nov. 7 - vs. St. Louis Blues - 12 p.m.
Nov. 10 - at Los Angeles Kings - 9 p.m.
Nov. 11 - at Anaheim Ducks - 9 p.m.
Nov. 13 - at Vegas Golden Knights - 9 p.m.
Nov. 15 - at San Jose Sharks - 8 p.m.
Nov. 17 - at Minnesota Wild - 7 p.m.
Nov. 21 - vs. Pittsburgh Penguins - 5 p.m.
Nov. 25 - at Dallas Stars - 7 p.m.
Nov. 27 - vs. Utah Mammoth - 12 p.m.
Nov. 28 - at Detroit Red Wings - 6 p.m.
Nov. 30 - vs. Ottawa Senators - 12 p.m.
December 2026
Dec. 3 - vs. Chicago Blackhawks - 7 p.m.
Dec. 5 - vs. Columbus Blue Jackets - 1 p.m.
Dec. 6 - at St. Louis Blues - 4 p.m.
Dec. 8 - at Calgary Flames - 7 p.m.
Dec. 10 - at Vancouver Canucks - 8 p.m.
Dec. 12 - at Seattle Kraken - 9 p.m.
Dec. 15 - vs. Seattle Kraken - 7 p.m.
Dec. 18 - at New York Rangers - 6 p.m.
Dec. 20 - at New Jersey Devils - 6 p.m.
Dec. 22 - vs. Winnipeg Jets - 7 p.m.
Dec. 26 - vs. Detroit Red Wings - 6 p.m.
Dec. 28 - at Florida Panthers - 6 p.m.
Dec. 29 - at Tampa Bay Lightning - 6 p.m.
January 2027
Jan. 1 - vs. Florida Panthers - 1 p.m.
Jan. 2 - at Carolina Hurricanes - 6 p.m.
Jan. 5 - vs. Edmonton Oilers - 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 7 - at Winnipeg Jets - 7 p.m.
Jan. 9 - at Minnesota Wild - 7 p.m.
Jan. 10 - at Colorado Avalanche - 7 p.m.
Jan. 12 - vs. Philadelphia Flyers - 7 p.m.
Jan. 14 - vs. Montreal Canadiens - 7 p.m.
Jan. 16 - at Buffalo Sabres - 6 p.m.
Jan. 18 - at New York Islanders - 2 p.m.
Jan. 20 - vs. Vancouver Canucks - 1 p.m.
Jan. 21 - at Philadelphia Flyers - 6 p.m.
Jan. 23 - vs. Los Angeles Kings - 4 p.m.
Jan. 26 - vs. Vegas Golden Knights - 7 p.m.
Jan. 28 - at San Jose Sharks - 9 p.m.
Jan. 30 - at Anaheim Ducks - 9 p.m.
Jan. 31 - at Utah Mammoth - 7 p.m.
February 2027
Feb. 2 - at Utah Mammoth - 8 p.m.
Feb. 13 - vs. Anaheim Ducks - 12 p.m.
Feb. 16 - vs. New Jersey Devils - 7 p.m.
Feb. 18 - vs. Toronto Maple Leafs - 7 p.m.
Feb. 20 - at Columbus Blue Jackets - 4 p.m.
Feb. 21 - at Washington Capitals - 5 p.m.
Feb. 23 - vs. Winnipeg Jets - 7 p.m.
Feb. 25 - vs. Edmonton Oilers - 7 p.m.
Feb. 27 - vs. Los Angeles Kings - 7 p.m.
March 2027
March 2 - vs. Colorado Avalanche - 7 p.m.
March 4 - vs. Utah Mammoth - 7 p.m.
March 6 - vs. Minnesota Wild - 7 p.m.
March 9 - at St. Louis Blues - 7 p.m.
March 11 - at Edmonton Oilers - 7 p.m.
March 13 - at Winnipeg Jets - 2:30 p.m.
March 15 - at Calgary Flames - 8:30 p.m.
March 17 - at Vancouver Canucks - 9 p.m.
March 20 - vs. Boston Bruins - 4 p.m.
March 23 - vs. New York Rangers - 7 p.m.
March 26 - at Chicago Blackhawks - 7 p.m.
March 27 - at Dallas Stars - 7 p.m.
March 30 - vs. Buffalo Sabres - 7 p.m.
April 2027
April 1 - vs. Chicago Blackhawks - 7 p.m.
April 3 - vs. Calgary Flames - 2:30 p.m.
April 6 - vs. Seattle Kraken - 7 p.m.
April 8 - at Chicago Blackhawks - 7 p.m.
April 10 - vs. Dallas Stars - 6 p.m.
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Joe Gaither covers the Nashville Predators for Nashville Predators On SI. He also oversees videos and podcasts for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral. He began his sports media career in radio in 2019, working for three years in Tuscaloosa covering the University of Alabama and other local high school sports. In 2023 he joined BamaCentral to cover a variety of Crimson Tide sports and recruiting, in addition to hosting the “Joe Gaither Show” podcast. His work has also appeared on the Boston College, Miami, Missouri and Vanderbilt college On SI sites.Follow JoeGaither6