Nashville Predators Claim Waived New York Rangers Defenseman

NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators have claimed left-handed defenseman William Trudeau off waivers from the New York Rangers. The 23-year-old has yet to play in an NHL game, but originally signed a three-year entry level contract with the Montreal Canadiens in 2022. He was traded from the Canadiens to the New York Rangers in June of 2026, but was waived on Friday.

Trudeau played three seasons for the Charlottetown Islanders in the QMJHL before signing with the Canadiens. He spent the last four years with the Laval Rockets, playing in 260 games and scoring 28 goals and 90 points.

Nashville defender Hunter Skinner cleared waivers and will join the Milwaukee Admirals in the AHL. The Predators also waived defenseman Justin Barron, keeping the roster at 27 players as the roster deadline looms.

The Predators must reduce its roster to 23 players by Monday at Sept. 28 at 4 p.m. CT.

Nashville Predators Current Training Camp Roster

Forwards (15) 9, Filip Forsberg

14, Alexander Kerfoot

17, Tyson Jost

18, Jack Drury

21, Nils Hoglander

22, Mavrik Bourque

44, Brady Martin

49, Reid Schaefer

51, Vitali Pinchuk

71, Matthew Wood

79, Ross Colton

81, Jonathan Marchessault

84, Adam Edstrom

90, Ryan O'Reilly

91, Steven Stamkos

Defensemen (9) 2, Adam Wilsby

12, Ryan Ufko

41, Nicolas Hague

46, Ilya Lyubushkin

47, Jack Achan

48, Nick Perbix

59, Roman Josi

76, Brady Skjei

Awaiting a Number, William Trudeau

Goaltenders (3) 1, Ethan Haider

29, Justus Annunen

74, Juuse Saros

Nashville Predators 2026 Preseason Schedule

Nashville Predators 2026-27 Schedule (All Times Central)

October 2026 Oct. 1 - vs. Minnesota Wild - 7 p.m.

Oct. 3 - vs. Dallas Stars - 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 - at Toronto Maple Leafs - 6 p.m.

Oct. 8 - at Montreal Canadiens - 6 p.m.

Oct. 10 - at Ottawa Senators - 6 p.m.

Oct. 13 - vs. Vegas Golden Knights - 7:45 p.m.

Oct. 15 - vs. San Jose Sharks - 7 p.m.

Oct. 17 - vs. St. Louis Blues - 7 p.m.

Oct. 22 - at Boston Bruins - 6 p.m.

Oct. 24 - at Pittsburgh Penguins - 6 p.m.

Oct. 25 - vs. Colorado Avalanche - 7 p.m.

Oct. 27 - vs. New York Islanders - 7 p.m.

Oct. 29 - vs. Washington Capitals - 7 p.m.

Oct. 31 - vs. Tampa Bay Lightning - 1 p.m.

November 2026 Nov. 3 - vs. Carolina Hurricanes - 7 p.m.

Nov. 5 - at Colorado Avalanche - 8:30 p.m.

Nov. 7 - vs. St. Louis Blues - 12 p.m.

Nov. 10 - at Los Angeles Kings - 9 p.m.

Nov. 11 - at Anaheim Ducks - 9 p.m.

Nov. 13 - at Vegas Golden Knights - 9 p.m.

Nov. 15 - at San Jose Sharks - 8 p.m.

Nov. 17 - at Minnesota Wild - 7 p.m.

Nov. 21 - vs. Pittsburgh Penguins - 5 p.m.

Nov. 25 - at Dallas Stars - 7 p.m.

Nov. 27 - vs. Utah Mammoth - 12 p.m.

Nov. 28 - at Detroit Red Wings - 6 p.m.

Nov. 30 - vs. Ottawa Senators - 12 p.m.

December 2026 Dec. 3 - vs. Chicago Blackhawks - 7 p.m.

Dec. 5 - vs. Columbus Blue Jackets - 1 p.m.

Dec. 6 - at St. Louis Blues - 4 p.m.

Dec. 8 - at Calgary Flames - 7 p.m.

Dec. 10 - at Vancouver Canucks - 8 p.m.

Dec. 12 - at Seattle Kraken - 9 p.m.

Dec. 15 - vs. Seattle Kraken - 7 p.m.

Dec. 18 - at New York Rangers - 6 p.m.

Dec. 20 - at New Jersey Devils - 6 p.m.

Dec. 22 - vs. Winnipeg Jets - 7 p.m.

Dec. 26 - vs. Detroit Red Wings - 6 p.m.

Dec. 28 - at Florida Panthers - 6 p.m.

Dec. 29 - at Tampa Bay Lightning - 6 p.m.

January 2027 Jan. 1 - vs. Florida Panthers - 1 p.m.

Jan. 2 - at Carolina Hurricanes - 6 p.m.

Jan. 5 - vs. Edmonton Oilers - 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 7 - at Winnipeg Jets - 7 p.m.

Jan. 9 - at Minnesota Wild - 7 p.m.

Jan. 10 - at Colorado Avalanche - 7 p.m.

Jan. 12 - vs. Philadelphia Flyers - 7 p.m.

Jan. 14 - vs. Montreal Canadiens - 7 p.m.

Jan. 16 - at Buffalo Sabres - 6 p.m.

Jan. 18 - at New York Islanders - 2 p.m.

Jan. 20 - vs. Vancouver Canucks - 1 p.m.

Jan. 21 - at Philadelphia Flyers - 6 p.m.

Jan. 23 - vs. Los Angeles Kings - 4 p.m.

Jan. 26 - vs. Vegas Golden Knights - 7 p.m.

Jan. 28 - at San Jose Sharks - 9 p.m.

Jan. 30 - at Anaheim Ducks - 9 p.m.

Jan. 31 - at Utah Mammoth - 7 p.m.

February 2027 Feb. 2 - at Utah Mammoth - 8 p.m.

Feb. 13 - vs. Anaheim Ducks - 12 p.m.

Feb. 16 - vs. New Jersey Devils - 7 p.m.

Feb. 18 - vs. Toronto Maple Leafs - 7 p.m.

Feb. 20 - at Columbus Blue Jackets - 4 p.m.

Feb. 21 - at Washington Capitals - 5 p.m.

Feb. 23 - vs. Winnipeg Jets - 7 p.m.

Feb. 25 - vs. Edmonton Oilers - 7 p.m.

Feb. 27 - vs. Los Angeles Kings - 7 p.m.

March 2027 March 2 - vs. Colorado Avalanche - 7 p.m.

March 4 - vs. Utah Mammoth - 7 p.m.

March 6 - vs. Minnesota Wild - 7 p.m.

March 9 - at St. Louis Blues - 7 p.m.

March 11 - at Edmonton Oilers - 7 p.m.

March 13 - at Winnipeg Jets - 2:30 p.m.

March 15 - at Calgary Flames - 8:30 p.m.

March 17 - at Vancouver Canucks - 9 p.m.

March 20 - vs. Boston Bruins - 4 p.m.

March 23 - vs. New York Rangers - 7 p.m.

March 26 - at Chicago Blackhawks - 7 p.m.

March 27 - at Dallas Stars - 7 p.m.

March 30 - vs. Buffalo Sabres - 7 p.m.

April 2027 April 1 - vs. Chicago Blackhawks - 7 p.m.

April 3 - vs. Calgary Flames - 2:30 p.m.

April 6 - vs. Seattle Kraken - 7 p.m.

April 8 - at Chicago Blackhawks - 7 p.m.

April 10 - vs. Dallas Stars - 6 p.m.

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