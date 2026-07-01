Nashville Predators Day 3 Development Camp Practice Report
The Nashville Predators were back on the ice Wednesday for the third day of their post-draft development camp. With the first two days of camp being practice sessions, the third day was a 3-on-3 tournament between the roster.
The roster was divided up into teams of three and the guys battled it out for a tournament championship. Before that, though, the Predators ran a few drills.
The pre-tournament practice started off with guys practicing breakaway shots at the goalies before moving onto passing drills that involved navigating through defenders.
Here is a report of the of Wednesday’s tournament.
- The development camp roster was divided into five teams: Team Aiden Fink, Team Cameron Reid, Team Felix Nilsson, Team Teddy Stiga and Team Egor Surin.
- The first pair of matchups featured Team Surin against Team Stiga and Team Fink going up against Team Nilsson. Surin’s team beat Stiga’s team 1-0 and Fink’s team beat Nilsson’s team 1-0.
- That set up a matchup of the winners facing each other and Team Reid facing Team Nilsson. Fink’s team blasted through Team Surin 4-0 while Team Reid got their first win against Team Nilsson by a score of 3-2. Ryker Lee scored one of the goals for Team Reid.
- In the third pair of games, Team Surin took on Team Nilsson while Team Stiga faced Team Reid. Nilsson’s team beat Surin in a shootout 3-2 while Team Reid stayed up, shutting out Stiga’s team 2-0.
- In the next pair of games, Lee scored again for Team Reid against Team Surin in a winning effort 6-1. Team Stiga faced off against Team Fink and went to a shootout. No. 10 pick Wyatt Cullen was one of the scorers in the shootout, helping Team Stiga win in the shootout.
- In the fifth pair of games, Team Reid stayed hot with another win, this time 3-2, behind a goal from Reid over Team Fink. Meanwhile Team Stiga knocked out Team Nilsson 1-0 to advance to the championship round.
- The championship was between Team Reid and Team Fink because those two got the most wins in the first five matchups. It was a tightly contested matchup, but in the end, Team Fink won 3-1 off an empty netter. Evan Murr ended up scoring whatscoring what was the game winner on Tyler Shea.
The Predators’ camp continues Thursday morning with the final practice of the week before Friday’s Future Stars Game. Nashville’s open practice will be open to fans at the Centennial Ice Rink, beginning at 10:05 a.m. CT. The practice will be divided up into defenseman and forwards with the defenseman taking the ice to begin the day.
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