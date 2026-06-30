Nashville Predators Development Camp Practice Report, Day 2
NASHVILLE — The second day of the Nashville Predators development camp stretched from the late morning to the early afternoon hours Tuesday as the future faces of the franchise went through more drills.
Tuesday’s practice was divided up into forwards and the defensemen. The forwards kicked off the first half of practice while the defensemen practiced the second half of the time.
Here is a report of all that went down at Tuesday’s practice.
- Both forwards and defensemen began practice on the ice together warming up, going through a routine skating session from one end of the ice to the other.
- Players divided up into groups of two and practiced faceoffs and fighting for the puck. Players also did this drill with one facing the wall with pairs fighting for the puck. A notable pairing from this drill was Ryker Lee and Brady Martin practicing together.
- Forwards on the development camp roster ran a drill where they practiced stealing the puck and driving to the net, where they took shots at goalies Jack Ivankovic and Teagan Kendrick. Lee put on a good performance in this drill. He scored on both his shots at Kendrick in one of his reps. What Lee has shown through the first two days in camp so far is encouraging. He has been picking the right spots on his shots and it feels like he has converted on the majority of them.
- Forwards split up into both ends of the ice for the next drill. One one end, forwards took reps from behind the net going 1-on-2 to get the puck out of their own zone. On the other end, forwards practiced poke checking the puck away and driving to the net, shooting at Ivankovic.
- Then, forwards split up into pairs of two playing 2-on-2 hockey from sideline to sideline. Ivankovic and Tyler Shea were in net for this part. Shea made some nice stops during this drill and so did Ivankovic, but Lee also made a nice move and scored on Kendrick on the last rep.
- It was then the defensemen’s turn to take the ice. They started out with a routine skate going from one end of the ice to the other.
- The defenseman went through the same series of drills as the forwards did, beginning with splitting into pairs and fighting for the puck.
- On the other end of the ice, Dmitri Borichev was taking practice reps in net. Predators staff members took practice shots at Borichev from a few feet in front of the net and Borichev looked good.
- Defensemen skated and passed their way through obstacles that were set up, seemingly simulating getting the puck out of their own zone.
- Defensemen then went through a drill where they practiced stealing the puck and passing it to a guy up ahead for a shot on net.
- For the final drill, defensemen played 2-on-2 hockey just like the forwards did earlier in practice. It went from sideline to sideline with Borichev and Jakub Milota as the goalies.
Nashville’s development camp continues Wednesday afternoon, where players will compete in a 3-on-3 tournament during the duration of the practice. Practices are open all week to Preds fans at the Centennial Ice Rink.
Follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Threads, Bluesky and Instagram for the latest news.