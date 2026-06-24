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Nashville Predators First Round Draft Pick History

The Tennessee franchise has 28 first round selections in its 27 year history.

Joe Gaither

Jun 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Cameron Reid is selected as the 21st overall pick to the Nashville Predators in the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft at Peacock Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Jun 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Cameron Reid is selected as the 21st overall pick to the Nashville Predators in the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft at Peacock Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The NHL Draft kicks off on Friday as the hockey world welcomes a new crop of players into the professional ranks. The Predators have the No. 10 overall pick and 11 selections across two days and seven rounds of action, creating a great opportunity for Nashville to build for the future.

The Nashville Predators have made 28 first round picks since the franchise's inception in 1998. Let's look back at each selection before the organization makes its 2026 first round pick.

1. 1998 - Pick 2: Center, David Legwand

Legwan
September 24, 2010; Raleigh, NC, USA; Nashville Predators center David Legwand (11) carries the puck against the Carolina Hurricanes at the RBC Center. The Predators defeated the Hurricanes 2-1. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images / James Guillory-Imagn Images
  • Years with Nashville: 15
  • Games Played: 956
  • Goals Scored: 220
  • Assists: 356
  • Playoff Appearances: 4 seasons (31 games)

2. 1999 - Pick 6: Goalie, Brian Finley

Finle
Dec 13, 2005; Sunrise, FL, USA; Nashville Predators goalie (31) Brian Finley gave up 7 goals in his NHL debut against the Florida Panthers at the BankAtlantic Center in Sunrise, FL. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images Copyright © 2005 Jason Parkhurst / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images
  • Years with Nashville: 3
  • Saves: 74
  • Record: 0-2

3. 2000 - Pick 6: Left Wing, Scott Hartnell

Hartnel
Nov 1, 2017; San Jose, CA, USA; Nashville Predators left wing Scott Hartnell (17) in the game against the San Jose Sharks during the third period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images / Stan Szeto-Imagn Images
  • Years with Nashville: 7
  • Games Played: 498
  • Goals Scored: 106
  • Assists: 129
  • Playoff Appearances: 1 season (4 games)

4. 2001 - Pick 12: Defenseman, Dan Hamhuis

Hamhui
Dan Hamhuis (5) D, 6' 1\", 204 lbs, born: Dec 13, 1982 in Smithers, British Columbia, Canada Preds Wild 101518 010 / Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com, Nashville Tennessean via Imagn Content Services, LLC
  • Years with Nashville: 8
  • Games Played: 600
  • Goals Scored: 32
  • Assists: 142
  • Playoff Appearances: 3 seasons (18 games)

5. 2002 - Pick 6: Left Wing, Scottie Upshall

Upshal
Mar 28, 2006; Glendale, AZ, USA; Nashville Predators right wing (7) Scottie Upshall warms up before playing the Phoenix Coyotes at Glendale Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images Copyright Rick Scuteri / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images
  • Years with Nashville: 4
  • Games Played: 77
  • Goals Scored: 11
  • Assists: 17

6. 2003 - Pick 7: Defenseman, Ryan Suter

Sute
Feb 19, 2012; Dallas, TX, USA; Nashville Predators defenseman Ryan Suter (20) skates through the Dallas Stars zone during the game at the American Airlines Center. The Predators defeated the Stars 3-2. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
  • Years with Nashville: 7
  • Games Played: 542
  • Goals Scored: 38
  • Assists: 200
  • Playoff Appearances: 4 seasons (34 games)

7. 2004 - Pick 15: Right Wing, Alexander Radulov

Radulo
Feb 28, 2007; San Jose, CA, USA; Nashville Predators right wing Alexander Radulov (47) celebrates a goal scored against the San Jose Sharks during the 3rd period at HP Pavilion in San Jose, CA. The Predators defeated the Sharks 4-3 in a shootout. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images Copyright (c) 2007 Kyle Terada / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
  • Years with Nashville: 3
  • Games Played: 154
  • Goals Scored: 47
  • Assists: 55
  • Playoff Appearances: 2 seasons (14 games)

8. 2005 - Pick 18: Defensemen, Ryan Parent

Paren
Apr 1, 2009; Toronto, ON, Canada; Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ryan Parent (77) looks for the pass against the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto, ON. The Maple Leafs beat the Flyers 3-2. Mandatory Credit: Tom Szczerbowski-Imagn Images / Tom Szczerbowski-Imagn Images

Ryan Parent spent three seasons in the Ontario Hockey League with the Guelph Storm. He was traded on February 15, 2007, to the Philadelphia Flyers in a package that brought Peter Forsberg to Nashville before ever playing in Nashville.

9. 2007 - Pick 23: Defensemen, Jonathon Blum

Blu
Mar 20, 2011; Buffalo, NY, USA; Nashville Predators defenseman Jonathon Blum (7) during the game against the Buffalo Sabres at the HSBC Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Hoffman-Imagn Images / Kevin Hoffman-Imagn Images
  • Years with Nashville: 3
  • Games Played: 91
  • Goals Scored: 7
  • Assists: 15
  • Playoff Appearances: 1 seasons (12 games)

10. 2008 - Pick 7: Center, Colin Wilson

Wilso
Mar 13, 2017; Nashville, TN, USA; Nashville Predators left wing Colin Wilson (33) looks to pass the puck during the first period against the Winnipeg Jets at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images
  • Years with Nashville: 8
  • Games Played: 502
  • Goals Scored: 95
  • Assists: 142
  • Playoff Appearances: 6 seasons (47 games)

11. 2008 - Pick 18: Goalie, Chet Pickard

Predator
Dec 12, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the Nashville Predators logo on the jersey of goaltender Justus Annunen (29) during the game between the Dallas Stars and the Nashville Predators at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
  • Pickard was called up to the Predators main roster during the 2011 Stanley Cup Playoffs, but never made an appearance in an NHL game.

12. 2009 - Pick 11: Defensemen, Ryan Ellis

Elli
Feb 9, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators defenseman Ryan Ellis (4) skates against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
  • Years with Nashville: 10
  • Games Played: 562
  • Goals Scored: 75
  • Assists: 195
  • Playoff Appearances: 8 seasons (74 games)

13. 2010 - Pick 18: Left Wing, Austin Watson

Watso
Nov 25, 2018; Nashville, TN, USA; Nashville Predators left wing Austin Watson (51) celebrates with Nashville Predators center Nick Bonino (13) and Nashville Predators center Colton Sissons (10) after a goal during the first period against the Anaheim Ducks at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images
  • Years with Nashville: 6
  • Games Played: 306
  • Goals Scored: 36
  • Assists: 41
  • Playoff Appearances: 4 seasons (45 games)

14. 2013 - Pick 4: Defensemen, Seth Jones

Jone
Nov 5, 2015; Saint Paul, MN, USA; Nashville Predators defenseman Seth Jones (3) against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. The Predators defeated the Predators 3-2. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-Imagn Images / Brace Hemmelgarn-Imagn Images
  • Years with Nashville: 3
  • Games Played: 199
  • Goals Scored: 15
  • Assists: 48
  • Playoff Appearances: 1 seasons (6 games)

15. 2014 - Pick 11: Left Wing, Kevin Fiala

Fial
Jan 13, 2019; Raleigh, NC, USA; Nashville Predators left wing Kevin Fiala (22) looks on during the game against the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena. The Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Nashville Predators 6-3. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images / James Guillory-Imagn Images
  • Years with Nashville: 5
  • Games Played: 204
  • Goals Scored: 45
  • Assists: 52
  • Playoff Appearances: 3 seasons (18 games)

16. 2016 - Pick 17: Defensemen, Dante Fabbro

Fabbr
Dec 9, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Nashville Predators defenseman Dante Fabbro (57) skates during the warmup against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images / Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images
  • Years with Nashville: 7
  • Games Played: 316
  • Goals Scored: 16
  • Assists: 56
  • Playoff Appearances: 4 seasons (17 games)

17. 2017 - Pick 30: Right Wing, Eeli Tolvanen

Tolvane
Jan 18, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators right wing Eeli Tolvanen (28) flips the puck against the Vancouver Canucks during the first period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
  • Years with Nashville: 5
  • Games Played: 135
  • Goals Scored: 25
  • Assists: 26
  • Playoff Appearances: 3 seasons (21 games)

18. 2019 - Pick 24: Center, Philip Tomasino

Tomasin
Nov 9, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Philip Tomasino (26) skates with the puck against the Utah Hockey Club during the third period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
  • Years with Nashville: 4
  • Games Played: 159
  • Goals Scored: 23
  • Assists: 48
  • Playoff Appearances: 1 season (3 games)

19. 2020 - Pick 11: Goalie, Yaroslav Askarov

Askaro
Sep 27, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators goaltender Yaroslav Askarov (30) watches the puck in overtime against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images
  • Years with Nashville: 2
  • Saves: 64
  • Record: 2-1

20. 2021 - Pick 19: Center, Fedor Svechkov

Svechko
Apr 9, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Nashville Predators center Fedor Svechkov (40) skates with the puck against the Utah Mammoth during the third period at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images
  • Years with Nashville: 2
  • Games Played: 122
  • Goals Scored: 12
  • Assists: 22

21. 2021 - Pick 27: Left Wing, Zachary L'Heureux

L'Heureu
Apr 11, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators left wing Zachary L'Heureux (68) passes the puck past Minnesota Wild right wing Bobby Brink (10) during the first period of their game at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Alan Poizner-Imagn Images / Alan Poizner-Imagn Images
  • Years with Nashville: 2
  • Games Played: 87
  • Goals Scored: 9
  • Assists: 11

22. 2022 - Pick 17: Right Wing, Joakim Kemell

Kemme
Mar 24, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators right wing Joakim Kemell (25) against the San Jose Sharks before a game at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
  • Years with Nashville: 2
  • Games Played: 18
  • Goals Scored: 1
  • Assists: 2

23. 2023 - Pick 15: Right Wing, Matthew Wood

Woo
Mar 21, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators right wing Matthew Wood (71) skates with the puck against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
  • Years with Nashville: 2
  • Games Played: 77
  • Goals Scored: 17
  • Assists: 14H

24. 2023 - Pick 24: Defensemen, Tanner Molendyk

Molendy
Jun 28, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators draft pick Tanner Molendyk puts on a hat after being selected with the twenty fourth pick in round one of the 2023 NHL Draft at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images
  • He currently plays for the Milwaukee Admirals in the American Hockey League.

25. 2024 - Pick 22: Center, Yegor Surin

Suri
Jun 28, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Egor Surin is selected by the Nashville Predators with the 22nd overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NHL Draft at The Sphere. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
  • He currently plays for the Lokomotiv Yaroslavl in the Kontinental Hockey League in Russia.

26. 2025 - Pick 5: Center, Brady Martin

Marti
Oct 9, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Brady Martin (44) skates with the puck against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the second period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
  • He currently plays for the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds in the Ontario Hockey League.

27. 2025 - Pick 21: Defensemen, Cameron Reid

Rei
Jun 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Cameron Reid is selected as the 21st overall pick to the Nashville Predators in the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft at Peacock Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
  • He currently plays for Kitchener Rangers in the Ontario Hockey League.

28. 2025 - Pick 26: Right Wing, Ryker Lee

Le
Jun 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Ryker Lee is selected as the 26th overall pick to the Nashville Predators in the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft at Peacock Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
  • Ryker Lee is currently entering his sophomore season at Michigan State University in the NCAA's Big 10 conference.

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Joe Gaither
JOE GAITHER

Joe Gaither covers the Nashville Predators for Nashville Predators On SI. He also oversees videos and podcasts for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral. He began his sports media career in radio in 2019, working for three years in Tuscaloosa covering the University of Alabama and other local high school sports. In 2023 he joined BamaCentral to cover a variety of Crimson Tide sports and recruiting, in addition to hosting the “Joe Gaither Show” podcast. His work has also appeared on the Boston College, Miami, Missouri and Vanderbilt college On SI sites.

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