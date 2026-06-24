Nashville Predators First Round Draft Pick History
The NHL Draft kicks off on Friday as the hockey world welcomes a new crop of players into the professional ranks. The Predators have the No. 10 overall pick and 11 selections across two days and seven rounds of action, creating a great opportunity for Nashville to build for the future.
The Nashville Predators have made 28 first round picks since the franchise's inception in 1998. Let's look back at each selection before the organization makes its 2026 first round pick.
1. 1998 - Pick 2: Center, David Legwand
- Years with Nashville: 15
- Games Played: 956
- Goals Scored: 220
- Assists: 356
- Playoff Appearances: 4 seasons (31 games)
2. 1999 - Pick 6: Goalie, Brian Finley
- Years with Nashville: 3
- Saves: 74
- Record: 0-2
3. 2000 - Pick 6: Left Wing, Scott Hartnell
- Years with Nashville: 7
- Games Played: 498
- Goals Scored: 106
- Assists: 129
- Playoff Appearances: 1 season (4 games)
4. 2001 - Pick 12: Defenseman, Dan Hamhuis
- Years with Nashville: 8
- Games Played: 600
- Goals Scored: 32
- Assists: 142
- Playoff Appearances: 3 seasons (18 games)
5. 2002 - Pick 6: Left Wing, Scottie Upshall
- Years with Nashville: 4
- Games Played: 77
- Goals Scored: 11
- Assists: 17
6. 2003 - Pick 7: Defenseman, Ryan Suter
- Years with Nashville: 7
- Games Played: 542
- Goals Scored: 38
- Assists: 200
- Playoff Appearances: 4 seasons (34 games)
7. 2004 - Pick 15: Right Wing, Alexander Radulov
- Years with Nashville: 3
- Games Played: 154
- Goals Scored: 47
- Assists: 55
- Playoff Appearances: 2 seasons (14 games)
8. 2005 - Pick 18: Defensemen, Ryan Parent
Ryan Parent spent three seasons in the Ontario Hockey League with the Guelph Storm. He was traded on February 15, 2007, to the Philadelphia Flyers in a package that brought Peter Forsberg to Nashville before ever playing in Nashville.
9. 2007 - Pick 23: Defensemen, Jonathon Blum
- Years with Nashville: 3
- Games Played: 91
- Goals Scored: 7
- Assists: 15
- Playoff Appearances: 1 seasons (12 games)
10. 2008 - Pick 7: Center, Colin Wilson
- Years with Nashville: 8
- Games Played: 502
- Goals Scored: 95
- Assists: 142
- Playoff Appearances: 6 seasons (47 games)
11. 2008 - Pick 18: Goalie, Chet Pickard
- Pickard was called up to the Predators main roster during the 2011 Stanley Cup Playoffs, but never made an appearance in an NHL game.
12. 2009 - Pick 11: Defensemen, Ryan Ellis
- Years with Nashville: 10
- Games Played: 562
- Goals Scored: 75
- Assists: 195
- Playoff Appearances: 8 seasons (74 games)
13. 2010 - Pick 18: Left Wing, Austin Watson
- Years with Nashville: 6
- Games Played: 306
- Goals Scored: 36
- Assists: 41
- Playoff Appearances: 4 seasons (45 games)
14. 2013 - Pick 4: Defensemen, Seth Jones
- Years with Nashville: 3
- Games Played: 199
- Goals Scored: 15
- Assists: 48
- Playoff Appearances: 1 seasons (6 games)
15. 2014 - Pick 11: Left Wing, Kevin Fiala
- Years with Nashville: 5
- Games Played: 204
- Goals Scored: 45
- Assists: 52
- Playoff Appearances: 3 seasons (18 games)
16. 2016 - Pick 17: Defensemen, Dante Fabbro
- Years with Nashville: 7
- Games Played: 316
- Goals Scored: 16
- Assists: 56
- Playoff Appearances: 4 seasons (17 games)
17. 2017 - Pick 30: Right Wing, Eeli Tolvanen
- Years with Nashville: 5
- Games Played: 135
- Goals Scored: 25
- Assists: 26
- Playoff Appearances: 3 seasons (21 games)
18. 2019 - Pick 24: Center, Philip Tomasino
- Years with Nashville: 4
- Games Played: 159
- Goals Scored: 23
- Assists: 48
- Playoff Appearances: 1 season (3 games)
19. 2020 - Pick 11: Goalie, Yaroslav Askarov
- Years with Nashville: 2
- Saves: 64
- Record: 2-1
20. 2021 - Pick 19: Center, Fedor Svechkov
- Years with Nashville: 2
- Games Played: 122
- Goals Scored: 12
- Assists: 22
21. 2021 - Pick 27: Left Wing, Zachary L'Heureux
- Years with Nashville: 2
- Games Played: 87
- Goals Scored: 9
- Assists: 11
22. 2022 - Pick 17: Right Wing, Joakim Kemell
- Years with Nashville: 2
- Games Played: 18
- Goals Scored: 1
- Assists: 2
23. 2023 - Pick 15: Right Wing, Matthew Wood
- Years with Nashville: 2
- Games Played: 77
- Goals Scored: 17
- Assists: 14H
24. 2023 - Pick 24: Defensemen, Tanner Molendyk
- He currently plays for the Milwaukee Admirals in the American Hockey League.
25. 2024 - Pick 22: Center, Yegor Surin
- He currently plays for the Lokomotiv Yaroslavl in the Kontinental Hockey League in Russia.
26. 2025 - Pick 5: Center, Brady Martin
- He currently plays for the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds in the Ontario Hockey League.
27. 2025 - Pick 21: Defensemen, Cameron Reid
- He currently plays for Kitchener Rangers in the Ontario Hockey League.
28. 2025 - Pick 26: Right Wing, Ryker Lee
- Ryker Lee is currently entering his sophomore season at Michigan State University in the NCAA's Big 10 conference.
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