Nashville Predators Hire More Front Office Personnel to Assist General Manager
The Nashville Predators continue to bring in new people to help their management in the front office.
Per a media release from the team, the President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Chris MacFarland has hired Dawson Sprigings as assistant to the general manager.
“We are pleased to announce Dawson has decided to join our hockey operations department as Assistant to the General Manager,” MacFarland said. “He will be a key staff addition and will help us in many areas, including, but not limited to, analytics, team-building strategy and some scouting work. I have first-hand knowledge of the type of work Dawson can produce, and he will be a valuable asset to the Predators.”
The 32-year-old comes from the Colorado Avalanche, where he served the past seven years as the associate director of analytics and the organization’s lead data scientist. MacFarland and Sprigings are already familiar with each other and the two worked together in Colorado when MacFarland was a part of the Avalanche.
While Sprigings worked with MacFarland in Colorado, he helped to expand the data analytics team for the Avalanche, which ultimately led to the Stanley Cup Championship in 2022.
MacFarland has made it clear in his first month as the new general manager of the Nashville Predators that he is getting the guys he trusts the most, whether it be on the roster or helping him in the front office.
MacFarland has already hired Rob Blake as the executive vice president of hockey operations and Jamie Langenbrunner as his special assistant to the general manager.
MacFarland and the Predators have not wasted any time trying to get the Nashville Predators back to being a playoff-caliber team and a team that is feared in the NHL. MacFarland and his staff’s aggressive nature this offseason has been noticeable and they are hoping it will pay off when the 2026-2027 season begins at the end of September.
The Predators have also gotten a few players from the Colorado Avalanche, too. Nashville has received Jack Drury, Ross Colton, Chase Bradley and Isak Posch in multiple trades with Colorado.
Whether or not this aggressive management out of the gates of MacFarland’s has yet to be seen, but the effort to rebuild the Predators is certainly there.
The Predators are coming off a 38-34-10 season where they fell four points shy of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. If they continue to make smart moves this offseason, they could make the cut next season.
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