Nashville Predators Hire New Development Coach on Staff
The Nashville Predators offseason coaching hires are not done yet.
Per a media release put out by the Predators Friday morning, Nashville’s new President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Chris MacFarland announced the hiring of Matt Calver to be the organization’s forward development coach.
On the Predators’ staff, Calvert will work closely with Assistant General Manager and Milwaukee Admirals General Manager and Director of Player Development Scott Nichol. Calvert will help with evaluating forward prospects that the Predators look to draft and sign and help those forwards continue to develop in their time in Nashville.
Calvert will work with those prospects in the conditioning process, workouts off the ice and practice habits.
Calvert joined the Nashville Predators coaching staff after being the co-founder and director of recruitment and development for CAL Sports Management.
Calvert had an NHL career of 11 seasons, where he played for the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Colorado Avalanche. In his career, he had 203 points off 95 goals and 108 assists in 566 game appearances. Calvert was the 127th pick in the 2008 NHL Draft, selected by the Blue Jackets. He played in Columbus until the 2018-2019 season, where he signed a three-year deal with the Avalanche.
Calvert is now the latest hire by MacFarland and the Predators front office. It has been a busy offseason in Nashville to say the least, beginning with the hiring of MacFarland on June 2. MacFarland has helped hire his guys to fill various front office and coaching roles for both the Predators and the AHL affiliate Milwaukee Admirals.
Thursday, the Predators when exactly their 2026-27 season will begin. Nashville will open up next season with a home game against the Minnesota Wild on Oct. 1 in Bridgestone Arena at 7 p.m. CT. Before that, though, the Predators play four preseason games. Nashville will take on the Tampa Bay Lightning on the road Sept. 20 before hosting Tampa on Sept. 22. Then, it will play the defending Stanley Cup Champions, the Carolina Hurricanes, on the road Sept. 24 before hosting them Sept. 26.
The Predators are looking to bounce back from missing out on the Stanley Cup Playoffs the last two seasons. In the 2025-26 season, Nashville fell four points shy of the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. But with all the additions it made between front office hires and roster additions, the Predators are determined to break that two-year streak.
Follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Threads, Bluesky and Instagram for the latest news.