Nashville Predators Kick Off Behind The Scenes Series "On The Record"
NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators ramped up the excitement for the 2026-27 season on Thursday by releasing episode one of its new docuseries "On The Record". The first episode focused on the retirement of Nashville legend Barry Trotz as General Manager and the search to land Chris MacFarland as his successor.
Trotz announced his retirement from his position as Nashville's general manager on Feb. 2, 2026. He was the first head coach in Predators history, spending 15 years in the role. He returned to the franchise in July of 2023, succeeding David Poile as the second team president of hockey operations and general manager.
Nashville played a home game against the St. Louis Blues that same evening. The announcement put a damper on the day, and the Predators found themselves in a 5-1 hole early in the second period. The Predators dug deep, and their best players found opportunities in the final two periods as Nashville scored five unanswered goals to complete the largest regular-season comeback in franchise history.
"There's lots of ups and downs and lots of in-betweens, and you leave on a good note," Andrew Brunette said. "I think of Barry. I'm happy that, for him, we got that win. I was feeling sick on the bench. I'm glad we dug in and found a way to make Poppa Barry proud."
The episode continued by highlighting the organization's search for the new general manager, with executives lauding Trotz for giving the Predators an advantage by making his announcement early.
"Barry kind of came to that decision early, so we could start the process early." Bill Haslam said. "I remember thinking, like, 'There's going to be a lot of other teams out here - I think I used the term at the time -fishing in the same pond we are, it'll be nice to get there first."
This was the first traditional general manager search for the organization, as Trotz succeeded Piole without considering many other options. Haslam set up a search committee comprising of David Colquitt, Sean Henry, Michell Kennedy, Bill Wickett, Barry Trotz, and new minority owner Nick Saban.
"I'm no expert in hockey, so don't look at me like I'm going to make some huge impact coaching around here, because that's not going to happen," Saban said last December when he was announced as a minority owner. "But I do have a pretty good idea of what it takes to have successful organizations."
Kennedy revealed the committee made a list of dream candidates, and even included candidates the organization may not have a shot at. She elaborated and stated she wanted to hire someone with experience as a general manager, but the timing made it challenging to interview candidates that fit the mold. Ultimately, the organization landed on Colorado Avalanche general manager Chris MacFarland.
"When we sat down to begin to put a list together, we were shooting for the stars, putting people on this list who, if you gave us truth serum, we'd probably tell you we didn't think we had a great shot of getting," Kennedy said. "And that's what he was on this list."
The episode concluded by fading out on MacFarlands introductory press conference setting up a summer full of draft picks, trades and free agent acquisitions as he looks to get the Predators back in the NHL playoff picture.
Follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Threads, Bluesky and Instagram for the latest news.