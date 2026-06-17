Nashville Predators Make Another Hire to Help Chris MacFarland
The new front office of the Nashville Predators is continuing to take shape. Wednesday, President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Chris MacFarland made a new hire.
Per a press release, MacFarland announced the hiring of Jamie Langenbrunner for the position of Special Assistant to the General Manager. Langenbrunner will help with professional scouting, recruiting and college free-agent scouting.
“We are thrilled to welcome Jamie Langenbrunner to the Nashville Predators as our special assistant to the general manager,” MacFarland said. “Jamie is a two-time Stanley Cup champion, silver medalist, member of the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame and one of the best leaders in this sport. He will assist in many areas across the hockey operations department as we work toward our goal of building a championship caliber management team. He is a fantastic addition to our staff, and we look forward to the future of the Nashville Predators.”
Langenbrunner was brought to Nashville after spending the past four years as the assistant general manager for the Boston Bruins. He has also spent time as the director of player development for Boston and development coach for the organization since 2015.
In Boston, Langenbrunner oversaw a franchise that went to the Stanley Cup Final against St. Louis Blues in 2019. During the 2022-2023 season, Boston set the NHL record for wins in a season and points in a season at 65 wins and 135 points. Langenbrunner assisted in building a roster that has made the postseason in three of the past four seasons. Another fun fact about Langenbrunner is that his son, Mason, is currently in the college hockey transfer portal. Mason Langenbrunner spent this past season as defenseman for Harvard.
“My family and I are thrilled to join the Nashville community, and I would like to thank Chris MacFarland for believing in me and bringing me into this role and organization,” Langenbrunner said. “The Predators are a highly respected franchise that has great fans and a desire to win at the highest level. Chris is a great general manager and an even better person, and I cannot wait to get started.”
Langenbrunner is the second hire that MacFarland has made in his short time as the new general manager in Nashville. On June 5, MacFarland hired Rob Blake as the executive vice president of hockey operations.
The common denominator that both Langenbrunner and Blake both bring to the organization is postseason experience. Not only does MacFarland bring his Stanley Cup championship experience to the general manager role, but Langenbrunner and Blake have helped bring their previous franchises to get deep postseason runs in recent years as well.
Perhaps the experience the front office the Predators now has will result in plenty of postseason in the near future. They will just have to find the right guys to build a playoff-caliber roster first.
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