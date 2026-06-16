Nashville Predators Make First Offseason Move in Trade With Colorado Avalanche
The Nashville Predators are off and running with their offseason moves with under two weeks away from the NHL Draft.
Per a press release from the Predators’ organization, they have traded for forward Ross Colton and goalie Isak Posch with the Colorado Avalanche. Nashville will send goalie Magnus Chrona, this year’s third-round pick and a 2027 third-rounder.
Colton played 73 games for the Avalanche during the 2025-2026 season and registered 24 points and 153 shots for Colorado. He also tallied a +9 and recorded the third-most hits among Colorado players with 159. Colton has 89 goals in his six NHL seasons thus far and has reached the Stanley Cup Playoffs in each of his first six seasons.
“We are very excited to add Ross Colton to our forward mix,” Predators General Manager and President of Hockey Operations Chris MacFarland said. “Ross is a versatile, two-way winger who will add sandpaper and grit into our middle six group.”
What Colton perhaps brings most to the Predators is veteran experience. Though he is only 29-years-old, Colton’s postseason experience is something that he can use to help Nashville get back to the playoffs for the first time in three years. Colton has played in 75 playoff games in his career. Colton is a Stanley Cup Champion, helping the Tampa Bay Lightning win the trophy in the 2020-2021 season.
Posch arrives in Nashville after spending the past two seasons with the Avalanche's AHL affiliate team, the Colorado Eagles. In those two seasons Posch had a 15-8-4 record with a goals-against average of 2.78 and a save percentage of .891.
“Isak Posch is a talented young netminder who was selected to play in the AHL All-Star game this past year,” MacFarland said. “He is a big goaltender who will add to our already impressive goalie depth.”
Posch, 24, could be a developmental goalie prospect that Nashville may need to rely on in the future. If he is able to continue to improve his numbers, especially his save percentage, in the AHL, then he could find his way to the NHL sooner than anticipated.
This is the first move that the Predators have made since MacFarland took over the Predators. MacFarland was hired by Nashville from Colorado on June 2. MacFarland is known for having a more aggressive approach for roster building that helped the Avalanche get to where it is right now.
It will be interesting to monitor what moves MacFarland and the franchise will make next, but adding a veteran guy like Colton is an encouraging start.
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