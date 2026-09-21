Nashville Predators Practice Observations From Monday's Training Camp
NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators were back in action on Monday at the Ford Ice Center in Bellevue as training camp continues. The Predators only had one practice session at 9 a.m. CT, as the players who played in last night's preseason game enjoyed the morning off.
Nashville Predators Monday Practice Observations
- The Predators veterans were on the ice on Monday after not traveling to Tampa Bay for the first preseason game of the year against the Lightning.
- Nashville opened the session with a bit of 5-on-5 full ice action up and down the rink to get the action started.
- The group swapped ice to the second rink and practiced breakaway action. The Predators players received a pass from their own defensive zone and skated up the boards into the offensive zone before shooting on Justus Annunen and Isak Posch.
- The drills shifted into 2-on-0 situations where skaters practiced manipulating goaltenders to score.
- Nashville then moved into 2-on-2 full ice drills as the players worked offense and defense at the same time.
- Next the Predators practiced holding the offensive zone as the whole team stood on the blue line as groups of 5 took turns moving the puck around the zone around and through defenders. The younger Predators players struggled a bit with this in the game last night against Tampa Bay, but the veterans did a strong job in practice keeping possession and generating shots.
- The group swapped ice again and began working on power play situations for the first time this season. Nashville alternated between two power play groups as the franchise looks to build off its 11th in the NHL 23-percent convertion rate last season. Jonathan Marchessault connected with Alexander Kerfoot for a nice goal during this session and Matthew Wood was able to score one of his own.
- The morning ended with more 5-on-5 action as the veterans practiced carrying the puck up the ice from the defensive zone and spreading into an attacking formation ahead of tomorrow night's game in Bridgestone Arena.
Nashville Predators Monday Practice Line Combinations
Forwards
Steven Stamkos - Ryan O'Reilly - Alexander Kerfoot
Filip Forsberg - Matthew Wood - Nils Hoglander
Ross Colton - Mavrik Bourque - Jonathan Marchessault
Adam Edstrom - Jack Drury - Joey Willis
Defensemen
Brady Skjei - Roman Josi
Nicolas Hague - Ryan Ufko
Adam Wilsby - Ilya Lyubuskhin
Daniel Nieminen - Justin Barron
Nashville Predators Power Play Units
PP Unit 1
Steven Stamkos - Ryan O'Reilly - Filip Forsber - Matthew Wood - Roman Josi
PP Unit 2
Jonathan Marchessault - Mavrik Bourque - Ross Colton - Alexander Kerfoot - Ryan Ufko
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