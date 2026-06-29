Nashville Predators Practice Report on the First Day of Development Camp
The first day of development camp for the Nashville Predators began Monday with new draft picks and young players in the organization took to the ice for the first time this offseason.
The roster this year is marked with 2026 draft picks Wyatt Cullen, Tommy Bleyel, Dmitri Borichev and others. Also on the development camp roster are previous top draft picks over the past couple seasons, such as Brady Martin, Ryker Lee and Yegor Surin.
Here is a rundown of everything that occurred during Monday’s practice, including the drills that were ran and who was involved in the drills.
- Rookies took part in a drill where they shot a few pucks within a few feet of the net. This included 2026 first rounders Wyatt Cullen and Tommy Bleyel getting shot attempts against third round pick Dmitri Borichev.
- Players also took warmups by driving inside the blue line and shooting pucks from straightaway.
- The development camp roster was divided up into gold and blue teams and started with pick handling drills on one end of the ice.
- On the other end of the ice, Borichev and goalie Jack Ivankovic took reps saving wrist shots from up close.
- Players in both gold and blue jerseys participated in passing drills, where the last guy with the puck skated to the net and shot against either Ivankovic or Borichev.
- Players in both gold and blue ran a drill where they would pass to teammates down the ice and shoot at one of the goalies at the other end.
- Players then ran a 2-on-1 drill where two gold jerseys tried to score on one blue jersey. Bleyel helped defend the puck on the first rep with Borichev in net.
- Goalies Jack Lisson, Tyler Shea and Teagan Kendrick were coached through mobility drills on one end of the ice.
- The first half of practice was mostly for the gold shirts, the second half was mostly for the blue jerseys.
- Lisson, Kendrick and Shea took turns facing shots from Brady Martin and Ryker Lee.
- Then, it was the blue jerseys turn, starting with the drill the gold jerseys practiced in the first half of practice. To start, the players in blue ran a drill where they passed to teammates and went down the ice, shooting pucks as Lisson, Kendrick or Shea.
- Blue jerseys ended up doing 2-on-1 drills like the gold jerseys did toward the start of practice. This time, the drills were led by Ryker Lee and Brady Martin. Both Martin and Lee looked to be skating very well and shot the puck nicely.
- One of the final drills in practice was a 3-on-3 drill between blue and gold jerseys that was played sideline to sideline.
- The final drill of practice featured players taking wrist shots at Lisson, Shea and Kendrick.
The Predators have four more days of development camp this week. Nashville takes the ice Tuesday morning for practice between forwards and defenseman. The forwards will practice first, beginning at 10 a.m. CT. Practices this week are open to fans at Centennial Ice Rink.
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