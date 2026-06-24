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Nashville Predators Set Dates For 2026 Development Camp

Hockey fans can get a glimpse of next year's team with open practices at the Centennial Ice Rink.

Joe Gaither

Ice skates available to rent at Centennial Sportsplex in Nashville on Friday, Nov. 17, 2025.
Ice skates available to rent at Centennial Sportsplex in Nashville on Friday, Nov. 17, 2025. / NICOLE HESTER / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Nashville Predators are set to begin the 2026-27 season in October, but fans can get a glimpse of Broadway's future stars as the franchise has announced its dates for the 2026 Development Camp. The Predators will host the camp from June 28-July3 in Nashville with most of the activities happening at the Centennial Ice Rink.

The event kicks off on June 28 with physicals and the first on-ice activities start on June 29. The 2026 draft selections and other young prospects will take the ice over the five-day period to show their skills and get acclimated with the organization. All practices will take place at Centennial Ice Rink and are open to the public.

The week culminates with an intrasquad game on Friday, July 3, at 10:30 a.m. at the Ford Ice Center in Bellevue. The game, like the practices, will be open to the public with seating allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. The game will be streamed on NashvillePredators.com for fans unable to attend, with Willy Daunic and Chris Mason on the internet broadcast. 102.5 The Game will also broadcast the game on the radio, with Pete Weber, Max Herz, and Jay More commentating on the action.

Predators Assistant General Manager/Director of Player Development/Milwaukee Admirals GM Scott Nichol, along with Strength and Conditioning Coach David Good, will oversee the week's activities as they look to educate and prepare the players for an NHL future. Fans can expect the athletes to participate in on-and off-ice testing, workouts, on-ice fundamentals, media and nutrition education, and team-building activities.

New Predators GM Chris McFarland has an opportunity to make his mark on the roster this weekend as Nashville has 11 picks in the upcoming 2026 NHL Draft, including the No. 10 overall pick after finishing 10th place in the Western Conference and 23rd in the entire league. The draft gets started on Friday, June 26, at 6 p.m. CT with the first round. Rounds 2-7 start on Saturday, June 27, at 10 a.m.

Nashville Predators Development Camp

Date

Time (CT)

EVENT

Location

Sunday, June 28

All day

Physicals

Centennial Ice Rink

Monday, June 29

3:15 p.m.

Practice - Gold

Centennial Ice Rink

4:30 p.m.

Practice - Blue

Centennial Ice Rink

Tuesday, June 30

10:05 a.m.

Practice - Forwards

Centennial Ice Rink

11:35 a.m.

Practice - Defensemen

Centennial Ice Rink

Wednesday, July 1

3 p.m.

3-on-3 tournament

Centennial Ice Rink

Thursday, July 2

10:05 a.m.

Practice - Defensemen

Centennial Ice Rink

11:35 a.m.

Practice - Forwards

Centennial Ice Rink

Friday, July 3

10:30 a.m.

Future Stars Game presented by Ticketmaster

Ford Ice Center Bellevue

The Centennial Sportsplex is a multi-use facility located adjacent to Centennial Park The Nashville Predators took over the ice operations of the facility in May of 2026.

The 2026-27 NHL regular season will reportedly begin on September 29, and the official schedule is anticipated for July 15.

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Joe Gaither
JOE GAITHER

Joe Gaither covers the Nashville Predators for Nashville Predators On SI. He also oversees videos and podcasts for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral. He began his sports media career in radio in 2019, working for three years in Tuscaloosa covering the University of Alabama and other local high school sports. In 2023 he joined BamaCentral to cover a variety of Crimson Tide sports and recruiting, in addition to hosting the “Joe Gaither Show” podcast. His work has also appeared on the Boston College, Miami, Missouri and Vanderbilt college On SI sites.

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