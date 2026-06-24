Nashville Predators Set Dates For 2026 Development Camp
The Nashville Predators are set to begin the 2026-27 season in October, but fans can get a glimpse of Broadway's future stars as the franchise has announced its dates for the 2026 Development Camp. The Predators will host the camp from June 28-July3 in Nashville with most of the activities happening at the Centennial Ice Rink.
The event kicks off on June 28 with physicals and the first on-ice activities start on June 29. The 2026 draft selections and other young prospects will take the ice over the five-day period to show their skills and get acclimated with the organization. All practices will take place at Centennial Ice Rink and are open to the public.
The week culminates with an intrasquad game on Friday, July 3, at 10:30 a.m. at the Ford Ice Center in Bellevue. The game, like the practices, will be open to the public with seating allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. The game will be streamed on NashvillePredators.com for fans unable to attend, with Willy Daunic and Chris Mason on the internet broadcast. 102.5 The Game will also broadcast the game on the radio, with Pete Weber, Max Herz, and Jay More commentating on the action.
Predators Assistant General Manager/Director of Player Development/Milwaukee Admirals GM Scott Nichol, along with Strength and Conditioning Coach David Good, will oversee the week's activities as they look to educate and prepare the players for an NHL future. Fans can expect the athletes to participate in on-and off-ice testing, workouts, on-ice fundamentals, media and nutrition education, and team-building activities.
New Predators GM Chris McFarland has an opportunity to make his mark on the roster this weekend as Nashville has 11 picks in the upcoming 2026 NHL Draft, including the No. 10 overall pick after finishing 10th place in the Western Conference and 23rd in the entire league. The draft gets started on Friday, June 26, at 6 p.m. CT with the first round. Rounds 2-7 start on Saturday, June 27, at 10 a.m.
Nashville Predators Development Camp
Date
Time (CT)
EVENT
Location
Sunday, June 28
All day
Physicals
Centennial Ice Rink
Monday, June 29
3:15 p.m.
Practice - Gold
Centennial Ice Rink
4:30 p.m.
Practice - Blue
Centennial Ice Rink
Tuesday, June 30
10:05 a.m.
Practice - Forwards
Centennial Ice Rink
11:35 a.m.
Practice - Defensemen
Centennial Ice Rink
Wednesday, July 1
3 p.m.
3-on-3 tournament
Centennial Ice Rink
Thursday, July 2
10:05 a.m.
Practice - Defensemen
Centennial Ice Rink
11:35 a.m.
Practice - Forwards
Centennial Ice Rink
Friday, July 3
10:30 a.m.
Future Stars Game presented by Ticketmaster
Ford Ice Center Bellevue
The Centennial Sportsplex is a multi-use facility located adjacent to Centennial Park The Nashville Predators took over the ice operations of the facility in May of 2026.
The 2026-27 NHL regular season will reportedly begin on September 29, and the official schedule is anticipated for July 15.
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