Nashville Predators Sign Chase Bradley to Two-Way Contract
The Nashville Predators have made another offseason signing.
Per an announcement from the organization’s President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Chris MacFarland, the Nashville Predators have signed Chase Bradley to a two-year, two-way contract.
Bradley was initially acquired from the Colorado Avalanche in a trade that sent Zach L’Heureux and Fedor Svechkov to the Avalanche for Bradley, Jack Drury and a 2029 third round pick. Now, Bradley has officially signed with Nashville and is locked up for the next two years.
Bradley has played the last two seasons in the AHL for the Colorado Eagles. During the 2025-26 season, Bradley recorded 12 points off nine goals and three assists in 42 games. In 17 Calder Cup Playoff games, he has posted 10 points off five goals and five assists for the Eagles en route to a trip to the Western Conference Finals.
Bradley was originally selected by the Detroit Red Wings in the seventh round of the 2020 NHl Draft. He made his NHL debut with the Colorado Avalanche in a game against the Vegas Golden Knights on Nov. 27, 2024.
Bradley’s signing seems to indicate that he is going to be a development piece that plays for the Milwaukee Admirals before he gets his call up to Nashville. If Bradley is able to produce more, the Predators may end up calling him up at some point.
Bradley was involved in one of the four trades that the Predators have made this offseason. Through the five trades, the Predators have acquired Adam Edstrom from the New York Rangers, Ross Colton and Isak Posch from the Colorado Avalanche and Mavrik Bourque and Ilya Lyubushkin from the Dallas Stars.
There is no denying MacFarland the Predators have been aggressive and active in constructing the roster for the 2026-27 season. MacFarland has made it his mission to bring Nashville back to being a team that regularly makes the postseason.
Nashville has missed the postseason the past two seasons. The Predators held a record of 38-34-10 last season and were four points shy of the final spot in the wild card race.
Bradley is just 24-years-old and is just getting his career going. If he is able to develop enough in Milwaukee this upcoming season, maybe he could jump start an opportunity as a regular role player in Nashville.
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