Nashville Predators Sign Defenseman to Roster
The Nashville Predators have made another roster move this offseason.
Per a press release put out by the organization, President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Chris MacFarland announced the team has signed Justin Barron to a one-year deal worth $1.575 million.
Barron played in 52 games with the Predators during the 2025-26 season. Last season he put up nine points, all from assists, in addition to blocking 60 shots. He averaged 14:15 of ice time during his first full season with Nashville.
“Justin Barron is a 24-year-old, right-handed defenseman who we feel still has growth in his game,” MacFarland said. “He can skate and has a lot of physical tools. We’re looking forward to seeing him at our training camp in September.”
The 24-year-old was originally brought to Nashville during the 2024-25 season in a trade with the Montreal Canadiens in December 2024. Barron has played in 97 games for the Predators and has scored five times and assisted on 16 goals.
Just like MacFarland, Barron also has Colorado roots. Barron was drafted by the Colorado Avalanche with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft. His NHL debut occurred with the Avalanche during the 2021-22 season.
Barron is a depth piece defenseman for the Predators and it seems that MacFarland will look to keep him in that role for the 2026-27 season as well. While Barron is not a defenseman that churns out offense consistently, the Predators seem to believe that his physicality at 6-foot-2 and nearly 200 pounds is something worth using toward the overall success of the team.
Barron is still young in his career, too. MacFarland has shown that he wants to build the roster with players that are in their middle or upper 20s in age. Barron fits exactly that. Barron has only played in 208 games in the NHL, but his career has not taken off yet.
Perhaps this upcoming season is the one where Barron is able to make a significant jump. Maybe he can even surprise the Predators’ front office and the coaching staff with his performance.
Nashville is hoping to make it back to the Stanley Cup Playoffs after missing the postseason each of the last two seasons and Barron is hoping to be a meaningful reason why. If he is able to consistently record more points it will help the Predators' efforts.
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