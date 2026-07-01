Nashville Predators Sign Two Defensemen to Two-Way Contracts
The Nashville Predators free agency frenzy rolled on Wednesday as the organization announced the signing of two more players.
Per a team media release, the Predators have signed defensemen Jack Ahcan and Hunter Skinner to two-way contracts. Ahcan’s contract is a two-year deal while Skinner’s is a one-year deal.
Ahcan played in 11 games for the Colorado Avalanche this past season and played 61 games of the Avalanche’s AHL affiliate Colorado Eagles. While he did not score a point for the Avalanche, Ahcan did score 50 points for the Eagles in the AHL this past season off 11 goals and 39 assists.
The 29-year-old has played in just 22 NHL games in his career, the other 11 were with the Boston Bruins. Ahcan has played in 272 AHL games with the AHL affiliate of the Bruins, the Providence Bruins. In his career, he has posted 198 points in the AHL.
The 25-year-old Skinner was a fourth-round draft pick by the New York Rangers in the 2019 NHL Draft. However, he has only appeared in one NHL game throughout his career. Skinner made his NHL debut Nov. 14, 2025, suiting up for the St. Louis Blues in a game against the Philadelphia Flyers.
Skinner played 60 games for the Springfield Thunderbirds of the AHL, posting 19 points off seven goals and 12 assists. Since being drafted, he has 75 points in 263 AHL games.
Despite Ahcan and Skinner not having much NHL experience, President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Chris MacFarland seems to be drawn to Ahcan and Skinner due to the age brackets they are in. MacFarland and the front office are going after guys that are at the age players would normally be at the peak of their careers, in their mid and upper 20s.
Whether or not Ahcan and Skinner can make a name for themselves at this point in their careers remains to be seen. These signings more than likely are to build depth and bring in competition for Nashville’s AHL affiliate, the Milwaukee Admirals.
Perhaps Ahcan and Skinner can surprise the coaching staff and make something of the chances they are being given.
Ahcan and Skinner are the fourth and fifth additions the Predators have made on the first day of NHL free agency. The day started with Nashville trading for Mavrik Bourque and Ilya Lyubushkin from the Dallas Stars before signing Alex Kerfoot from the Utah Mammoth.
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