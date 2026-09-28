Nashville Predators Submit 23-Man Roster Ahead Of Season Opener
NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators completed a condensed training camp and have now determined their roster for opening night. Nashville opens the season with 12 forwards, nine defensemen, and two goaltenders.
The Predators placed defensemen Nick Perbix and Ilya Lyubushkin on waivers over the weekend, but both players cleared waivers and are back on the NHL roster ahead of the season opener.
Nashville has assigned KHL standout forward Vitali Pinchuk to the Milwaukee Admirals and placed forward Tyson Jost on waivers. Pinchuk was injured and missed a week of training camp, but played in the final two preseason matchups against the Carolina Hurricanes, scoring in the first but struggling to make an impact in the second.
Nick Keiser of LowerBroadHockey reported that Pinchuk is expected to join the AHL, despite rumors of a contractual clause allowing him to return to the KHL if he is not on an NHL roster.
The Predators open the season on Thursday with a home game against the Minnesota Wild. Players and management have emphasized the need to start fast this season after struggling to get off to a strong start in each of the last two years. Nashville and Minnesota both went 1-3 in the preseason, making it an interesting Central Division clash to open the new season.
Nashville Predators 2026-27 Opening Night Roster
Forwards (12)
9, Filip Forsberg
14, Alexander Kerfoot
18, Jack Drury
21, Nils Hoglander
22, Mavrik Bourque
49, Reid Schaefer
71, Matthew Wood
79, Ross Colton
81, Jonathan Marchessault
84, Adam Edstrom
90, Ryan O'Reilly
91, Steven Stamkos
Defensemen (9)
2, Adam Wilsby
12, Ryan Ufko
41, Nicolas Hague
46, Ilya Lyubushkin
47, Jack Ahcan
48, Nick Perbix
59, Roman Josi
76, Brady Skjei
85, William Trudeau
Goaltenders (2)
29, Justus Annunen
74, Juuse Saros
Predicting The Nashville Predators Line Combinations
Forwards
- Steven Stamkos - Ryan O'Reilly - Alexander Kerfoot
- Filip Forsberg - Matthew Wood - Nils Hoglander
- Reid Schaefer - Mavrik Bourque - Jonathan Marchessault
- Ross Colton - Jack Drury - Adam Edstrom
Defensemen
- Brady Skjei - Roman Josi
- Nicolas Hague - Nick Perbix
- Adam Wilsby - Ilya Lyubushkin
Goaltenders
- Juuse Saros
- Justus Annunen
Press Box
Defenseman - Ryan Ufko
Defenseman - Adam Trudeau
Defenseman - Jack Ahcan
Follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Threads, Bluesky and Instagram for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Joe Gaither covers the Nashville Predators for Nashville Predators On SI. He also oversees videos and podcasts for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral. He began his sports media career in radio in 2019, working for three years in Tuscaloosa covering the University of Alabama and other local high school sports. In 2023 he joined BamaCentral to cover a variety of Crimson Tide sports and recruiting, in addition to hosting the “Joe Gaither Show” podcast. His work has also appeared on the Boston College, Miami, Missouri and Vanderbilt college On SI sites.Follow JoeGaither6