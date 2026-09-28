Nashville Predators Submit 23-Man Roster Ahead Of Season Opener

NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators completed a condensed training camp and have now determined their roster for opening night. Nashville opens the season with 12 forwards, nine defensemen, and two goaltenders.

The Predators placed defensemen Nick Perbix and Ilya Lyubushkin on waivers over the weekend, but both players cleared waivers and are back on the NHL roster ahead of the season opener.

Nashville has assigned KHL standout forward Vitali Pinchuk to the Milwaukee Admirals and placed forward Tyson Jost on waivers. Pinchuk was injured and missed a week of training camp, but played in the final two preseason matchups against the Carolina Hurricanes, scoring in the first but struggling to make an impact in the second.

Nick Keiser of LowerBroadHockey reported that Pinchuk is expected to join the AHL, despite rumors of a contractual clause allowing him to return to the KHL if he is not on an NHL roster.

The Predators open the season on Thursday with a home game against the Minnesota Wild. Players and management have emphasized the need to start fast this season after struggling to get off to a strong start in each of the last two years. Nashville and Minnesota both went 1-3 in the preseason, making it an interesting Central Division clash to open the new season.

Nashville Predators 2026-27 Opening Night Roster

Forwards (12) 9, Filip Forsberg

14, Alexander Kerfoot

18, Jack Drury

21, Nils Hoglander

22, Mavrik Bourque

49, Reid Schaefer

71, Matthew Wood

79, Ross Colton

81, Jonathan Marchessault

84, Adam Edstrom

90, Ryan O'Reilly

91, Steven Stamkos

Defensemen (9) 2, Adam Wilsby

12, Ryan Ufko

41, Nicolas Hague

46, Ilya Lyubushkin

47, Jack Ahcan

48, Nick Perbix

59, Roman Josi

76, Brady Skjei

85, William Trudeau

Goaltenders (2) 29, Justus Annunen

74, Juuse Saros

Predicting The Nashville Predators Line Combinations

Forwards Steven Stamkos - Ryan O'Reilly - Alexander Kerfoot Filip Forsberg - Matthew Wood - Nils Hoglander Reid Schaefer - Mavrik Bourque - Jonathan Marchessault Ross Colton - Jack Drury - Adam Edstrom

Defensemen Brady Skjei - Roman Josi Nicolas Hague - Nick Perbix Adam Wilsby - Ilya Lyubushkin

Goaltenders Juuse Saros Justus Annunen

Press Box Defenseman - Ryan Ufko

Defenseman - Adam Trudeau

Defenseman - Jack Ahcan

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