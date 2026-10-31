Nashville Predators Taking 'A Lot of Pride' In Penalty Kill

NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators (5-4-5) secured the franchise's first extra time victory of the season on Saturday with a 5-4 shootout win over the Tampa Bay Lightning (8-3-2).

The Predators' power play has received praise throughout the year as one of the NHL's best extra-man units, and came through again today with a Steven Stamkos game-tying goal at 7:27 in the third period, but it was the other special teams unit that held the line and got Nashville to ovetime.

The Predators killed a penalty in the middle of the second period and at the very beginning of the third, but the penalty killing unit was called on one final time after Adam Wilsby took a delay-of-game penalty with just over three minutes left, offering the Lightning a chance to score a late game-winning goal. Nashville stood tall for the third straight time on Halloween, preventing Tampa Bay from scoring and forcing the game into overtime.

"Yeah, it's been great," Adam Edström said of the penalty killing unit. "A lot of video, and every guy that's out there takes a lot of pride in killing penalties. When someone takes a penalty, it's our job to kind of shut the other team down, and we're taking a lot of pride in that, and I think today was really good."

The Predators have only allowed five power play goals through 14 games, tied for fifth fewest in the NHL this season and they delivered again against the Lightning when it mattered most.

"I think they're connected, and we've gone through a lot of transition over the last little while, and seems like everybody steps in has done an excellent job," Andrew Brunette said. "I think Derek MacKenzie does a wonderful job of preparing them. I think they have a lot of pride in it. It's something that they - it's almost like a little group within the team that that's their thing. They've been fantastic here for the last two years. I think Jayden Struble come and penalty kill tonight. He hasn't seen a lot of reps, and I thought he was excellent. So that's a good sign. A lot of times when you get into special teams, and you move guys in and out, there's a little lull. Right now, it seems like whoever's going in is doing a job, and that was a big job for us to do at the end of the game."

Nashville's penalty killing unit sent the game into overtime, but it was goaltender Justus Annunen that perserved the second point for the Predators. He came away with 22 saves, including a diving save in overtime to extend the game to the shootout phase. Annunen stopped all four Lightning shooters in the shootout, claiming his first win in his first career shootout.

"No, I'm happy for him. He's undefeated," Brunette said. "I was surprised it was his first one. Obviously, in Colorado, they probably didn't go to too many of them, but I thought he stood big, and he made some big saves for us down the stretch."

The Predators finished the first month of the season with an 88.9 percent penalty kill, and Nashville needed the unit, combined with strong goaltending to claim two big points against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

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