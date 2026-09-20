Nashville Predators at Tampa Bay Lightning Preseason Game: Game Central, Live Updates and Analysis
NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators open the 2026-27 preseason schedule with a 4 p.m. CT matchup in Benchmark International Arena against the Tampa Bay Lightning. It's the first of two preseason matchups against the Lightning, with the second coming on Tuesday in Nashville.
The preseason has a truncated timeline this season as the NHL moves the regular season from 82 to 84 games, cutting two preseason matchups. Today's preseason game is a big opportunity for younger players, as veterans are restricted to playing in two of the four preseason games.
Nashville brought 55 playes to training camp and must be down to 23 by Sept. 28 as some NHL teams have their first game on Sept. 29.
Predators fans should keep their eye on forwards Joakim Kemell, Reid Schaefer, Tyson Jost, Cole O'Hara and Brady Martin, while paying attention to defensemen Viggo Gustafsson, Tanner Molendyk and Andrew Gibson as they try to leave strong impressions on new management.
This story will be updated throughout the game with big plays, scores, and analysis.
Game Information
- Who: Nashville Predators at Tampa Bay Lightning
- What: First Preseason Game of the 2026-27 Season
- When: Sunday, Sept. 20, 4 p.m. CT
- Where: Benchmark International Arena, Tampa, Fla.
Nashville Predators Line Combinations
This section will be updated when the Predators announce the line combinations.
Tampa Bay Lightning Line Combinations
This section will be updated when the Lightning announce the line combinations.
How To Watch Predators at Lightning Preseason
- The Spot - Nashville 28
- Nashville Predators App
- Online via PredsTV.com
This Week's Biggest Predators Headlines...
- The Nashville Predators have placed extra emphasis on performing well in the first month of the season.
- Jack Drury discussed his excitement for his new team, as he's eager to prove that general manager Chris MacFarland made a good decision by bringing him to Nashville.
- Predators forward Jonathan Marchessault sounded like a new man in training camp as he plays for new management.
Nashville Predators Injury News
- Forward Vitali Pinchuk is day-to-day with an upper body injury.
Nashville Predators Preseason Lineup Against Tampa Bay
Forwards
11, Aiden Fink
17, Tyson Jost
19, Cole O'Hara
25, Joakim Kemell
27, Jake Lucchini
38, Chase Bradley
44, Brady Martin
49, Reid Schaefer
60, David Edstrom
62, Felix Nilsson
89, Ozzy Wiesblatt
97, Oasiz Wiesblatt
Defensemen
40, Viggo Gustafsson
47, Jack Ahcan
48, Nick Perbix
50, Tanner Molendyk
57, Hunter Skinner
92, Andrew Gibson
Goaltender
32, Matt Murray
74, Juuse Saros
Tampa Bay Lightning Preseason Lineup Against Nashville
Forwards
21, Brayden Point
23, Sam O'Reilly
38, Brandon Hagel
41, Benjamin Rautiainen
45, Ethan Czata
49, Scott Sabourin
58, Oleg Kulebiakin
59, Jake Guentzel
71, Anthony Cirelli
86, Nikita Kucherov
94, Conor Geekie
95, Ilya Mikheyev
Defensemen
24, Max Crozier
27, Ryan McDonagh
74, John Carlson
77, Victor Hedman
81, Erik Cernak
90, J.J. Moser
Goaltenders
30, Mads Sogaard
88, Andrei Vasilevskiy
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