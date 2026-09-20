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Nashville Predators at Tampa Bay Lightning Preseason Game: Game Central, Live Updates and Analysis

Everything you want to know about the Predators and the Lightning, from the line combinations to injury updates and all the goals at Benchmark International Arena.

Joe Gaither

Oct 28, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi (59) skates with the puck as Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) defends during overtime at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
Oct 28, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi (59) skates with the puck as Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) defends during overtime at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators open the 2026-27 preseason schedule with a 4 p.m. CT matchup in Benchmark International Arena against the Tampa Bay Lightning. It's the first of two preseason matchups against the Lightning, with the second coming on Tuesday in Nashville.

The preseason has a truncated timeline this season as the NHL moves the regular season from 82 to 84 games, cutting two preseason matchups. Today's preseason game is a big opportunity for younger players, as veterans are restricted to playing in two of the four preseason games.

Nashville brought 55 playes to training camp and must be down to 23 by Sept. 28 as some NHL teams have their first game on Sept. 29.

Predators fans should keep their eye on forwards Joakim Kemell, Reid Schaefer, Tyson Jost, Cole O'Hara and Brady Martin, while paying attention to defensemen Viggo Gustafsson, Tanner Molendyk and Andrew Gibson as they try to leave strong impressions on new management.

This story will be updated throughout the game with big plays, scores, and analysis.

Game Information

  • Who: Nashville Predators at Tampa Bay Lightning
  • What: First Preseason Game of the 2026-27 Season
  • When: Sunday, Sept. 20, 4 p.m. CT
  • Where: Benchmark International Arena, Tampa, Fla.

Nashville Predators Line Combinations

This section will be updated when the Predators announce the line combinations.

Tampa Bay Lightning Line Combinations

This section will be updated when the Lightning announce the line combinations.

How To Watch Predators at Lightning Preseason

  • The Spot - Nashville 28
  • Nashville Predators App
  • Online via PredsTV.com

This Week's Biggest Predators Headlines...

Nashville Predators Injury News

  • Forward Vitali Pinchuk is day-to-day with an upper body injury.

Nashville Predators Preseason Lineup Against Tampa Bay

Forwards

11, Aiden Fink
17, Tyson Jost
19, Cole O'Hara
25, Joakim Kemell
27, Jake Lucchini
38, Chase Bradley
44, Brady Martin
49, Reid Schaefer
60, David Edstrom
62, Felix Nilsson
89, Ozzy Wiesblatt
97, Oasiz Wiesblatt

Defensemen

40, Viggo Gustafsson
47, Jack Ahcan
48, Nick Perbix
50, Tanner Molendyk
57, Hunter Skinner
92, Andrew Gibson

Goaltender

32, Matt Murray
74, Juuse Saros

Tampa Bay Lightning Preseason Lineup Against Nashville

Forwards

21, Brayden Point
23, Sam O'Reilly
38, Brandon Hagel
41, Benjamin Rautiainen
45, Ethan Czata
49, Scott Sabourin
58, Oleg Kulebiakin
59, Jake Guentzel
71, Anthony Cirelli
86, Nikita Kucherov
94, Conor Geekie
95, Ilya Mikheyev

Defensemen

24, Max Crozier
27, Ryan McDonagh
74, John Carlson
77, Victor Hedman
81, Erik Cernak
90, J.J. Moser

Goaltenders

30, Mads Sogaard
88, Andrei Vasilevskiy

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Joe Gaither
JOE GAITHER

Joe Gaither covers the Nashville Predators for Nashville Predators On SI. He also oversees videos and podcasts for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral. He began his sports media career in radio in 2019, working for three years in Tuscaloosa covering the University of Alabama and other local high school sports. In 2023 he joined BamaCentral to cover a variety of Crimson Tide sports and recruiting, in addition to hosting the “Joe Gaither Show” podcast. His work has also appeared on the Boston College, Miami, Missouri and Vanderbilt college On SI sites.

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