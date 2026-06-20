Nashville Predators Top 10 Career Goal Scorers
The Nashville Predators, established in 1998, are the eighth-youngest franchise in the National Hockey League. The Western Conference side has made 16 playoff appearances in its nearly 30-year history, but is still looking for its first Stanley Cup victory. While still searching for championship satisfaction, the Predators' goal-scoring leaderboard is almost a complete history of the franchise itself, as top man Filip Forsberg finished his 14th season with the franchise in 2026.
This ranks the 10 best regular season goal scorers in Nashville Predators franchise history.
1. Filip Forsberg (358)
Forsberg became the third-youngest player in franchise history to play for the Predators, making his NHL debut in April 2013. He's just completed his 14th season with the franchise, playing in 862 games, and leading the team to the playoffs in nine seasons. He's scored just over 27 goals per season with a single-season high of 48 in 2023-24, giving him the all-time franchise lead with 358. The two-time NHL All-Star (2015, 2024) has six seasons scoring 30 or more goals, including each of the last three years, netting 48, 31, and 40, respectively.
The left winger is 31 years old and under contract with the Predators through the 2029-30 season, giving him ample opportunity to stretch his lead, ensuring he stands on top of Broadway as the best goal scorer in franchise history.
2. David Legwand (210)
Legwand was the first player drafted in Nashville Predators history as he was selected with the No. 2 overall pick in 1998. He made his NHL debut in April of 1999. The center spent 14 seasons in Nashville before being traded to the Detroit Red Wings in 2014. He helped the Predators make seven playoff appearances, including Western Conference Semifinal appearances in 2011 and 2012.
The Michigan native left the club as its all-time goal scorer, netting double-digit goal seasons in all but one year, scoring a single-season high of 27 in 2006-07.
3. Roman Josi (203)
Josi is the highest-scoring defenseman in franchise history, making his NHL debut with the club in 2011 and continuing to add to his 203 goal tally through the 2025-26 season.
He became team captain in 2017, leading the franchise to the playoffs 11 times in his 15 seasons. The Swiss product is a four-time NHL All-Star and won the 2020 James Norris Memorial Trophy as the league's top defender. The 36-year-old is signed through the 2027-28 season, offering him at least two more seasons to add to his total.
4. Shea Weber (166)
Weber was selected 49th overall in the 2003 NHL draft by the Nashville Predators and made his NHL debut in January 2006. The Canadian became one of the best defenders of his time, earning NHL First Team All-Star in 2011 and 2012 and Second Team All-Star in 2014 and 2015.
He carried the Predators captaincy from 2010 to 2016, making the playoffs in seven of his 11 seasons with the franchise. Weber scored 15 or more goals in eight of his seasons in Nashville and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2024.
Weber's December 5, 2015 hat-trick against the Detroit Red Wings was the first by a defenseman in the Predators franchise history.
5. Martin Erat (163)
Erat was chosen in the seventh round of the 1999 draft and made his debut for the franchise in 2001. The left winger hit double-digit goals in eight of his 11 seasons with the Predators, with a single-season high of 23 in 2007-08.
The Czech Republic product helped the franchise break through with their first playoff appearance in 2004, and ultimately played in six different playoff runs with the Predators before he was traded in April of 2013 for prospect Filip Forsberg.
6. Craig Smith (162)
Smith was the 98th overall selection in the 2009 draft by the Predators. He scored a goal in his NHL debut in October of 2011, going on to score 14 goals in 72 games in his rookie season. The forward scored double-digit goals in eight of his nine seasons on Broadway before becoming a free agent in 2020.
The Wisconsin native's 25 goals in 2018-18 remains his career single-season high as he's scored 58 goals in the five seasons since leaving Nashville.
7. Viktor Arvidsson (127)
Arvidsson was selected by the Predators in the fourth round of the 2014 draft and made his debut in March of 2015. The winger had five consecutive double-digit goal-scoring seasons, with a 34-goal season in 2018-19.
He scored 31 goals and notched 30 assists in the 2016-17 season, helping the Predators make the Stanley Cup finals. After seven seasons in Nashville, he was traded to the Los Angeles Kings in 2021.
8. Mike Fisher (111)
In February 2011, the Nashville Predators traded a first-round pick and a conditional pick to the Ottawa Senators as the then 30-year old wanted to play closer to his wife Carrie Underwood.
He served as the Predators' captain during the franchise's run to the Stanley Cup Finals and had six double-digit scoring seasons in his seven years on Broadway with a single-season Nashville high of 24 goals in 2011-12.
9. Ryan Johansen (110)
Johansen was traded by the Columbus Blue Jackets to Nashville in exchange for defender Seth Jones in January 2016. He spent eight seasons on Broadway, notching double-digit goals in six seasons with a single-season high of 26 goals in 2021-22. The center was known for a strong face-off win rate and was instrumental in Nashville's eight-straight playoff appearances from 2015 to 2022.
The Predators traded him to the Colorado Avalanche after the 2022-23 season, and he retired after one season, finishing his career with 202 goals.
10. Jason Arnott (107)
The Predators signed Arnott to a five-year contract ahead of the 2006 season as an unrestricted free agent, and he became the franchise's fourth captain in September of the next year.
He scored 19 or more goals in four full seasons with the Predators before Nashville traded him for Matt Halischuk and a second-round pick in 2011. Arnott's 33 goals in 2008-09 matched his career high for single-season goals. Arnott was an NHL All-Star in 2008 and helped Nashville earn three playoff berths.
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