Nashville Predators Trade For Vancouver Winger in Exchange for Draft Pick
Nashville Predators new President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Chris MacFarland is continuing to make moves with what is turning out to be a busy offseason.
Per an announcement from the organization, the Predators have acquired left winger Nils Hoglander from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for a 2029 third round pick that Nashville had originally received from the Colorado Avalanche.
During the 2025-26 season, Hoglander played in 38 games for Vancouver where he recorded two goals and three assists. Two seasons ago, however, Hoglander created offensive production for the Canucks as he scored eight goals and assisted on 17 more of them for a total of 25 points.
“We are excited to add Nils Hoglander to our mix,” MacFarland said. “He is a 25-year-old experienced winger who is known for his relentless, high-energy style of play, bringing a consistent motor to the lineup night after night. We believe the player can come in and have a key role.”
The 2023-24 season was Hoglander’s best season of his career thus far. That year, he scored a career-high 24 goals and had 12 assists for a 36-point season. Those numbers were good for four-best and seventh-best on the Canucks that season.
In 331 career games, Hoglander has 120 points between 60 goals and 60 assists and has played in 11 games in the postseason throughout his career.
Hoglander missed over half of last season with an injury, but has proven that he can do damage when he is on the ice. If healthy, Hoglander can serve as a nice depth piece for the Predators as they look to construct a playoff-caliber roster heading into next season.
For MacFarland, this is yet another move that he has made since becoming the new general manager in Nashville. Throughout the various trades he has made over the past couple of weeks, MacFarland has added Adam Edstrom from the New York Rangers, Jack Drury, Ross Colton, Isak Posch and Chase Bradley from the Colorado Avalanche. Now, he has acquired Hoglander.
The trades MacFarland has made so far show that he is not wasting any time getting the guys that he wants to turn the Nashville Predators around. The Predators have missed the playoffs the past two seasons, but MacFarland is going to make sure that drought will not continue to go on.
With free agency beginning July 1, it should be very interesting to see what other moves MacFarland makes. With the aggressiveness he has shown in his management, more trades could be possible as well.
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