Nashville Predators Wednesday Practice Observations
Nashville — The Nashville Predators went live for a little over 90 minutes at the Ford Ice Center in Bellevue on Wednesday as training camp continues. The organization fielded a smaller group as management trimmed down the roster ahead of the final two preseason matchups against the Carolina Hurricanes.
Practice Notebook: Wednesday, Sept. 23
- Nashville fielded 24 skaters on Wednesday after playing against the Tampa Bay Lightning last night.
- Forwards: Adam Edstrom, Alexander Kerfoot, Cole O'Hara, Filip Forsberg, Jack Drury, Jonathan Marchessault, Matthew Wood, Mavrik Bourque, Nils Hoglander, Ross Colton, Ryan O'Reilly, Steven Stamkos, Vitali Pinchuk.
- Defenders: Adam Wilsby, Brady Skjei, Daniel Nieminen, Hunter Skinner, Ilya Lyubushkin, Nick Perbix, Nicolas Hague, Roman Josi.
- Goaltenders: Justus Annunen, Juuse Saros, Matt Murray.
- Nashville forward Vitali Pinchuk was back at practice on Wednesday after missing most of the last week. Pinchuk was listed as day-to-day after taking a hit from Oasiz Wiesblatt in practice. Pinchuk appeared to participate fully in Wednesday's activities, lining him up to play in tomorrow's preseason game against Carolina.
- The Predators worked on several specialized scenarios on Wednesday, beginning with maintaining possession in the lower offensive zone. Nashville played 3-on-3 around the circles, cutting the offensive zone in half and emphasizing puck control in tight areas.
- The team transitioned into full-ice work where passing through the neutral zone was the focus. Nashville wasn't as crisp moving the puck in transition last night, therefore, the coaches wanted to work on positioning from offense to defense.
- Nils Hoglander continues to look more and more comfortable in the Gold and Blue Predators uniform. He's played alongside Filip Forsberg and Matthew Wood, and the trio looks like the most dangerous line through training camp thus far.
- Adam Edstrom showed more skill and finishing ability on Wednesday than he's shown in the past. The forward is fighting for his place on the roster and could use a strong final few days of camp.
- Nashville set up barriers around the trapezoid, keeping play nice and tight around the goal, and worked two-on-two drills as players swapped seamlessly from offense to defense.
- Lastly, the groups split into four, each around different circles in their respective offensive zones and practiced one-time opportunities. Players would pass to a coach in the crease, then skate to an area and await a return pass before shooting on goal.
- Nashville center Jack Drury and forward Ross Colton stayed behind after practice to work on more offensive skills. Both took turns shooting on goal in tight areas, then Drury spent time with the coaching staff as he practiced faceoffs.
Nashville Predators 2026 Preseason Schedule
- Sept. 20 - at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m. CT: Tampa Bay 2, Nashville 1
- Sept. 22 - vs. Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. CT: Nashville 3, Tampa Bay 2 / OT
- Sept. 24 - at Carolina, 6 p.m. CT
- Sept. 26 - vs. Carolina, 2 p.m. CT
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Joe Gaither covers the Nashville Predators for Nashville Predators On SI. He also oversees videos and podcasts for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral. He began his sports media career in radio in 2019, working for three years in Tuscaloosa covering the University of Alabama and other local high school sports. In 2023 he joined BamaCentral to cover a variety of Crimson Tide sports and recruiting, in addition to hosting the “Joe Gaither Show” podcast. His work has also appeared on the Boston College, Miami, Missouri and Vanderbilt college On SI sites.Follow JoeGaither6