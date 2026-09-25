Nashville Reduces Roster to 27 as Final Cuts Draw Near

NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators take one step closer to finalizing the opening night roster by assigning four players to Milwaukee. Team president of hockey operations and general manager Chris MacFarland announced on Friday that forwards Felix Nilsson and Cole O'Hara, defenseman Tanner Molendyk, and goaltender Matt Murray will join the Milwaukee Admirals after participating in training camp in Nashville.

Nashville placed defender Hunter Skinner on waivers on Friday, and he will likely join the group in Milwaukee if he clears waivers.

The decisions reduce Nashville's roster to 27 ahead of the Predators' final preseason game against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday. The Predators must trim the roster to 23 by 4 p.m. CT on Monday, Sept. 28.

Nilsson and O'Hara each had standout moments in training camp, as Nilsson scored a game-winning overtime goal against Tampa Bay on Tuesday and O'Hara scored a power-play goal against Carolina on Thursday. The 24-year-old O'Hara played in one game for the Predators last season, while 21-year-old Nilsson has yet to make his NHL debut.

Molendyk showed flashes of athleticism and defensive prowess during training camp, but the 21-year-old returns to Milwaukee, where he played in 60 games last season for the Admirals.

Murray played in five games for the Seattle Kraken last season, and the 32-year-old goaltender played well in the Predators' training camp, but a stacked goaltending room sent Murray to the AHL after he cleared waivers.

The final four spots on the roster likely come down to forwards Tyson Jost, Brady Martin, Reid Schaefer, and Adam Edstrom, defenders Ryan Ufko and Jack Acchan, and goaltender Ethan Haider

Nashville Predators Current Training Camp Roster

Forwards (15) 9, Filip Forsberg

14, Alexander Kerfoot

17, Tyson Jost

18, Jack Drury

21, Nils Hoglander

22, Mavrik Bourque

44, Brady Martin

49, Reid Schaefer

51, Vitali Pinchuk

71, Matthew Wood

79, Ross Colton

81, Jonathan Marchessault

84, Adam Edstrom

90, Ryan O'Reilly

91, Steven Stamkos

Defensemen (9) 2, Adam Wilsby

12, Ryan Ufko

20, Justin Barron

41, Nicolas Hague

46, Ilya Lyubushkin

47, Jack Achan

48, Nick Perbix

59, Roman Josi

76, Brady Skjei

Goaltenders (3) 1, Ethan Haider

29, Justus Annunen

74, Juuse Saros



Nashville Predators 2026 Preseason Schedule

Follow us on Twitter/X , Facebook , YouTube , Threads , Bluesky and Instagram for the latest news.