Nashville's Next Move and Why a Trade Could Be in the Works

The Predators' unusual finalized opening-day roster and current financial makeup lines up conveniently to resemble a team looking to make a trade. Recent connections to one of the biggest names on the market further raise suspicion. At this point, Nashville's next move feels imminent.

Through the Chris MacFarland era in Nashville, the Predators' new general manager has shown his willingness to move his players around. With his first season at the helm just one day away, the team should be closing in on a deal in the coming days.

One of the top rookies from a year ago, Alexander Nikishin of the Stanley Cup-winning Carolina Hurricanes, had requested a trade. After earning All-Rookie honors along with being a key contributor on a championship-winning roster, the 24-year-old defenseman has continued to hold out of team activities through training camp.

Through the Nikishin offseason contract controversy, he has continued to seek a long-term deal around the $9-million-per-year average. Nashville remains one of the few organizations in the league that have that kind of money available. Currently, the Predators are projected to have $10.5 million available to begin the season. Additionally, capable assets like veteran forward Ryan O'Reilly, who is on an expiring deal at the end of the year, could be a perfect trade piece for a win-now franchise like Carolina.

To continue the speculation, Nashville has opted to carry nine defensemen into the regular season, which seems like a head-scratching decision on the surface. It feels as if the team does not intend to keep the full group. After head coach Andrew Brunette mentioned that he didn't see any separation in skill through the preseason amongst the rotational defensemen, the team may utilize the first game of the year as an extension of the training camp.

This aligns with a comment from forward Vitali Pinchuk, who was recently assigned to the Milwaukee Admirals. Pinchuk made a public comment mentioning that he would only play a single game in the AHL. Aside from this being a strange, loose-lipped detail, it feels as though there is an understanding that there will be an additional need for a forward on the Predators' roster.

With another move, Nashville could field a more well-rounded team from top to bottom. Calling up Pinchuk and possibly adding Nikishin would each fit the Predators' timeline, as the young stars can be seen as long-term contributors in the Music City.

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