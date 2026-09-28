Nashville Signs PTO Tyson Jost to One-Year, Two-Way Contract

NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predator are officially bringing back a player who spent most of last year on Broadway. Team President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Chris MacFarland announced the franchise has signed forward Tyson Jost to a one-year, two-year contract after Jost spent all of training camp with the Predators on a professional tryout.

Jost, 28, showed up early consistently throughout training camp and played well under his PTO agreement. His two-way contract means his salary may vary depending on whether he plays at the NHL level or in the AHL, giving Nashville flexibility as the franchise enhances its forward depth.

The 2016 first-round draft pick is no stranger to the Predators. Nashville claimed him off waivers from Carolina in October of 2025, and he scored eight goals and 16 points in 69 games last year. He averaged just over 12 minutes of ice time, and his eight goals were his most in a season since he scored eight in 2021-22 for the Colorado Avalanche and Minnesota Wild.

He's played 564 NHL games for five teams, beginning his career in Colorado before being traded to Minnesota in March of 2022. The Buffalo Sabres claimed him off waivers in November 2022, and then he signed with the Carolina Hurricanes ahead of the 2024 season. Jost has 165 career points on 69 goals and 96 assists.

Predators forward Tyson Jost is at the ice rink early getting warmed up. He’s trying to earn a contract as he’s on a PTO with the franchise pic.twitter.com/HMS9XCHdH6 — Joe Gaither (@JoeGaither6) September 12, 2026

For Nashville, the signing is a low-risk move that keeps a known quantity available. It also reflects the value the club placed on what he showed in camp. After one season in Nashville, Jost already knows the locker room and the coaching staff's expectations, and his experience gives the Predators an option to fill out the bottom of their forward group or to provide depth in the minors if needed.

At 28, Jost now gets a chance to build on last season's production, which included his best goal total in several seasons, as the Predators prepare for the season.

Nashville Predators Current Roster

Forwards (14) 9, Filip Forsberg

14, Alexander Kerfoot

17, Tyson Jost

18, Jack Drury

21, Nils Hoglander

22, Mavrik Bourque

49, Reid Schaefer

51, Vitali Pinchuk

71, Matthew Wood

79, Ross Colton

81, Jonathan Marchessault

84, Adam Edstrom

90, Ryan O'Reilly

91, Steven Stamkos

Defensemen (7) 2, Adam Wilsby

12, Ryan Ufko

41, Nicolas Hague

47, Jack Ahcan

59, Roman Josi

76, Brady Skjei

85, William Trudeau

Goaltenders (2) 29, Justus Annunen

74, Juuse Saros

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