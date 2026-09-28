Nashville Signs PTO Tyson Jost to One-Year, Two-Way Contract
NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predator are officially bringing back a player who spent most of last year on Broadway. Team President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Chris MacFarland announced the franchise has signed forward Tyson Jost to a one-year, two-year contract after Jost spent all of training camp with the Predators on a professional tryout.
Jost, 28, showed up early consistently throughout training camp and played well under his PTO agreement. His two-way contract means his salary may vary depending on whether he plays at the NHL level or in the AHL, giving Nashville flexibility as the franchise enhances its forward depth.
The 2016 first-round draft pick is no stranger to the Predators. Nashville claimed him off waivers from Carolina in October of 2025, and he scored eight goals and 16 points in 69 games last year. He averaged just over 12 minutes of ice time, and his eight goals were his most in a season since he scored eight in 2021-22 for the Colorado Avalanche and Minnesota Wild.
He's played 564 NHL games for five teams, beginning his career in Colorado before being traded to Minnesota in March of 2022. The Buffalo Sabres claimed him off waivers in November 2022, and then he signed with the Carolina Hurricanes ahead of the 2024 season. Jost has 165 career points on 69 goals and 96 assists.
For Nashville, the signing is a low-risk move that keeps a known quantity available. It also reflects the value the club placed on what he showed in camp. After one season in Nashville, Jost already knows the locker room and the coaching staff's expectations, and his experience gives the Predators an option to fill out the bottom of their forward group or to provide depth in the minors if needed.
At 28, Jost now gets a chance to build on last season's production, which included his best goal total in several seasons, as the Predators prepare for the season.
Nashville Predators Current Roster
Forwards (14)
9, Filip Forsberg
14, Alexander Kerfoot
17, Tyson Jost
18, Jack Drury
21, Nils Hoglander
22, Mavrik Bourque
49, Reid Schaefer
51, Vitali Pinchuk
71, Matthew Wood
79, Ross Colton
81, Jonathan Marchessault
84, Adam Edstrom
90, Ryan O'Reilly
91, Steven Stamkos
Defensemen (7)
2, Adam Wilsby
12, Ryan Ufko
41, Nicolas Hague
47, Jack Ahcan
59, Roman Josi
76, Brady Skjei
85, William Trudeau
Goaltenders (2)
29, Justus Annunen
74, Juuse Saros
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Joe Gaither covers the Nashville Predators for Nashville Predators On SI. He also oversees videos and podcasts for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral. He began his sports media career in radio in 2019, working for three years in Tuscaloosa covering the University of Alabama and other local high school sports. In 2023 he joined BamaCentral to cover a variety of Crimson Tide sports and recruiting, in addition to hosting the “Joe Gaither Show” podcast. His work has also appeared on the Boston College, Miami, Missouri and Vanderbilt college On SI sites.Follow JoeGaither6