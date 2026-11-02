Nashville Unveils New Hometown Remix Jerseys

The newest look for the Nashville Predators is one that presents a stylistically different design from anything worn in the past. However, it does offer an appearance that represents the Music City and preserves the team's tradition.

On Nov. 2, Nashville unveiled the Hometown Remix jerseys, which are an alternate uniform combination that is expected to be worn 10 times throughout the season. The remix jerseys fall in line with a rumoured look seen earlier this year. A brief glimpse at the pants and helmets hinted at the colorway and prominant accents during a practice. Additionally, a momentary mishap leaked the jersey itself to curious online shoppers on Monday morning.

The fabric of Nashville



Hometown Remix jerseys are here! pic.twitter.com/Ri1D3WdulH — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) November 2, 2026

The official announcement came soon after. For the first time in four years, the Predators will wear a navy jersey variation. It also features gold accents and several nods to Nashville itself. Across the sides of the pants is a three-star lineup representing the state flag. Similarly, an alternative Nashville team logo with the state's tri-star emblem featured within a guitar pick is featured.

The Nashville Predators Hometown Remix jerseys - What do you think? #Preds pic.twitter.com/4DB9LLhnZo — Joe Gaither (@JoeGaither6) November 2, 2026

The uniforms themselves will feature navy helmets, jerseys and pants. The Jersey is stamped with a color-swapped logo across the front. The classic saber-tooth logo is present, but utilized with a primary gold and navy secondary colorway.

It’s all in the details 🤌



Get your own Hometown Remix jersey online or in store at @NSHLockerRoom today from 3-6 p.m. pic.twitter.com/21tTxEgMJz — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) November 2, 2026

Prior to the season, it was announced that the remix uniforms would honor the late Nashville music icon, Dolly Parton. The tribute patch was not included in the unveiling and is expected to be revealed on Tuesday.

The navy-on-navy uniforms make a return in their fourth-ever iteration for the Predators. Despite the colorway being a mainstay for the first decade-plus of the organization's history, it has seldom been used since the early 2010s. A 2022 stadium series look marks the lone appearance of the 2020's.

NHL Hometown Remix jerseys are here 🤩 pic.twitter.com/mAFOxGlkXr — Fanatics (@Fanatics) November 2, 2026

The jerseys are produced by Fanatics, which became the official on-ice uniform supplier during the 2024-2025 season. While Fanatics has created specialty jerseys for events like the Winter Classic, this marks the first time they have produced a league-wide alternate jersey program. All 32 teams received a unique look to be featured throughout the remainder of the season.

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