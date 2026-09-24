Nashville's Final Two Preseason Games Might Determine Vitali Pinchuk's Future

NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators are halfway through the 2026-27 preseason schedule after splitting home games with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Management has trimmed its 55-man training camp roster to 32, putting the final nine spots under the spotlight as the organization takes on the defending Stanley Cup champions in the final two preseason matchups.

Nashville has big decisions to make over the next week as it decides who will make the opening night roster, but no question mark looms larger than what to do with former KHL forward Vitali Pinchuk.

The Predators signed Pinchuk to a one-year, $1.025 million entry-level contract after he finished last season as the KHL's third-leading scorer. He started September strong at the Predators Prospect Showcase, scoring a goal, two points, and winning a fight in two games.

The Belarusian forward suffered an unfortunate setback on the first day of the main Predators training camp when Oasiz Wiesblatt caught him with a big hit at the blue line, knocking him out of the rest of practice. Nashville listed him as day-to-day with an upper-body injury, and he didn't return to action until Wednesday, Sept. 23

Come for the 2-on-2’s



Stay for Oasiz Wiesblatt checking Vitali Pinchuk to the ice#Preds practice pic.twitter.com/Utj5ZBWLLe — Joe Gaither (@JoeGaither6) September 17, 2026

Pinchuk fully participated in Wednesday's practice and appeared ready to play in Nashville's last two preseason games.

"Yeah, I think it's really important," Andrew Brunette said after practice. "You never wish injury for anybody. It's unfortunate it's such a quick camp for us to get our eyes on him, but he'll have a good opportunity. I hope he's ready for it, because it's usually always a hurricane against Carolina, where they're going to be all over the place. So I hope mentally he's ready for it."

The Predators face difficult decisions on Pinchuk, Brady Martin, Reid Schaefer, Cole O'Hara, and others for the final opening-night roster spots. Pinchuk adds another layer to the equation, as he told BelarusHockey.com that his contract includes a clause allowing him to return to the KHL should Nashville designate him to its AHL affiliate, the Milwaukee Admirals.

"I have such a clause that if they are sent to the AHL, then it is my choice," Pinchuk said. "That is, if the team says that's all, I'm not ready for the NHL, then I can leave."

Dinamo Minsk retains his KHL rights, and Pinchuk said he values returning to the KHL over playing in the AHL, but his goal remains playing in the NHL. The contract wrinkle puts extra emphasis on the final two preseason matchups against the Hurricanes, as Pinchuk's performance could determine whether he remains in the NHL or returns to Russia for another season in the KHL.

Nashville Predators 2026 Preseason Schedule

Sept. 20 - at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m. CT: Tampa Bay 2, Nashville 1

Sept. 22 - vs. Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. CT: Nashville 3, Tampa Bay 2 / OT

Sept. 24 - at Carolina, 6 p.m. CT

Sept. 26 - vs. Carolina, 2 p.m. CT

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