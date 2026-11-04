Nashville's Leaders Step Up Against Carolina As Organization Honors Pekka Rinne

NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators (6-4-5) closed out their five-game homestand in style by defeating the defending Stanley Cup Champion Carolina Hurricanes (12-3-2) 4-1 in an emotional evening. The Predators held the first of two Hockey Fights Cancer evenings and honored former goaltender Pekka Rinne on his birthday before his Hall of Fame induction next week

Three of Rinne's former teammates, Roman Josi, Juuse Saros, and Filip Forsberg shouldered the load for the Predators as the organization secured back-to-back victories for the first time in 2026-27.

"Well, Pekka [Rinne] is one of the all-time best goalies, but also human beings and teammates." Andrew Brunette said. "To see when he's around, to see Roman [Josi], Fil [Forsberg], Juice [Juuse Saros], the guys that played with him, just kind of uplifts them, and it's almost like you don't want to let him down, which is pretty cool to see. And that's the impact that Pekka's had for this organization, and that's why he's a Hall of Famer, and he's a Hall of Fame person too."

Saros, Rinne's heir apparent, stood tall between the pipes in Nashville, stopping 29 of 30 shots and allowing only one goal to the Hurricanes off an awkward rebound at the midway mark of the second period. His effort secured his fourth victory of the season and continued Rinne's pedigree of strong goaltending in Smashville.

"Yeah, no way with his big brother here," Josi said of Saros' inspired play with Rinne in the building. "He was amazing. He was great. He made some amazing saves when we needed him. He's been doing it all year. It was pretty cool for all of us to have Pekks in the building."

Forsberg continued his strong offensive play, notching two assists, putting the Predators into a 2-0 lead with his passing. He tallied two points in each of Nashville's five games on the homestand and threaded two gorgeous cross ice passes to defensemen Nick Perbix and Roman Josi.

"He's just such a talented player, just try to get open and he'll make a play, and if he doesn't make a play, he's got a pretty heavy shot too. So it's never a bad option with him," Perbix said.

Josi got on the end of Forsberg's second perfect pass, scoring his second goal of the season and then became the catalyst for the Predators' third goal, firing a rocket from the blue line that Adam Edström redirected in the third period, restoring Nashville's initial two-goal advantage.

The Predators open November with a signature win, carrying momentum into the second month of the season. Perhaps the franchise should enlist Rinne to watch in the skyboxes a bit more often.

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