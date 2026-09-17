Nashville Predators On SI

New Nashville Predator Jack Drury Excited to 'Back Up' Chris MacFarland's Decision

New Predators general manager Chris MacFarland acquired Drury with one of his first moves in Nashville.

Joe Gaither

Mar 6, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Colorado Avalanche center Jack Drury (18) skates against the Dallas Stars during the game between the Stars and the Avalanche at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Mar 6, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Colorado Avalanche center Jack Drury (18) skates against the Dallas Stars during the game between the Stars and the Avalanche at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators took the ice for the first time this season on Thursday for the first training camp practice of the 2026-27 season. The opening practice session featured familiar faces like Steven Stamkos, Ryan O'Rielly and Juuse Saros, but the Predators are also integrating several new members to the organization as new general manager Chris MacFarland was active this summer.

MacFarland made several trades this summer, but his first two moves were trades with the Colorado Avalanche to acquire players he's known for several years. MacFarland initially traded for forward Ross Colton and goaltender Isak Posch, but his second was for gritty centerman Jack Drury.

"It meant a lot," Drury said on Thursday about MacFarland's move to acquire him. "He's shown a lot of faith in me. He's a really high-character person, and he's someone I want to play for and play well for, and certainly back up his decision to bring me in. So I love having that expectation, and I know I'm going to deliver."

Drury has 30 goals and 82 points in 268 NHL games with the Carolina Hurricanes and Colorado Avalanche. MacFarland traded for Drury in January of 2025 to get him in Denver, then brought him to Nashville with one of his first moves as Predators' general manager.

MacFarland's familiarity with Drury's abilities gives the new centerman confidence that he can fill Nashville's needs on the ice this season. He'll offer the franchise a two-way player that plays with strong hockey IQ and competitiveness.

"Just build on what I've done throughout my career so far, be good defensively, try to help out offensively, and be a good leader on and off the ice," Drury said of MacFarland's message to him. "I think, obviously, CMac's familiar with what I bring, and if I can just kind of take everything up a notch, that's what I want to do."

The Predators have two more practice sessions before the first preseason game of the year on Sept. 20, offering Drury and the new faces some time to get familiar with their new teammates.

Nashville Predators 2026 Preseason Schedule

  • Sept. 20 - at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m. CT
  • Sept. 22 - vs. Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. CT
  • Sept. 24 - at Carolina, 6 p.m. CT
  • Sept. 26 - vs. Carolina, 2 p.m. CT

Follow us on Twitter/XFacebookYouTubeThreadsBluesky and Instagram for the latest news.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS On SI

Published |Modified
Joe Gaither
JOE GAITHER

Joe Gaither covers the Nashville Predators for Nashville Predators On SI. He also oversees videos and podcasts for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral. He began his sports media career in radio in 2019, working for three years in Tuscaloosa covering the University of Alabama and other local high school sports. In 2023 he joined BamaCentral to cover a variety of Crimson Tide sports and recruiting, in addition to hosting the “Joe Gaither Show” podcast. His work has also appeared on the Boston College, Miami, Missouri and Vanderbilt college On SI sites.

Home/News