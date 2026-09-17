New Nashville Predator Jack Drury Excited to 'Back Up' Chris MacFarland's Decision
NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators took the ice for the first time this season on Thursday for the first training camp practice of the 2026-27 season. The opening practice session featured familiar faces like Steven Stamkos, Ryan O'Rielly and Juuse Saros, but the Predators are also integrating several new members to the organization as new general manager Chris MacFarland was active this summer.
MacFarland made several trades this summer, but his first two moves were trades with the Colorado Avalanche to acquire players he's known for several years. MacFarland initially traded for forward Ross Colton and goaltender Isak Posch, but his second was for gritty centerman Jack Drury.
"It meant a lot," Drury said on Thursday about MacFarland's move to acquire him. "He's shown a lot of faith in me. He's a really high-character person, and he's someone I want to play for and play well for, and certainly back up his decision to bring me in. So I love having that expectation, and I know I'm going to deliver."
Drury has 30 goals and 82 points in 268 NHL games with the Carolina Hurricanes and Colorado Avalanche. MacFarland traded for Drury in January of 2025 to get him in Denver, then brought him to Nashville with one of his first moves as Predators' general manager.
MacFarland's familiarity with Drury's abilities gives the new centerman confidence that he can fill Nashville's needs on the ice this season. He'll offer the franchise a two-way player that plays with strong hockey IQ and competitiveness.
"Just build on what I've done throughout my career so far, be good defensively, try to help out offensively, and be a good leader on and off the ice," Drury said of MacFarland's message to him. "I think, obviously, CMac's familiar with what I bring, and if I can just kind of take everything up a notch, that's what I want to do."
The Predators have two more practice sessions before the first preseason game of the year on Sept. 20, offering Drury and the new faces some time to get familiar with their new teammates.
Nashville Predators 2026 Preseason Schedule
- Sept. 20 - at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m. CT
- Sept. 22 - vs. Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. CT
- Sept. 24 - at Carolina, 6 p.m. CT
- Sept. 26 - vs. Carolina, 2 p.m. CT
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