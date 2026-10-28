New York Islanders Defenseman Makes NHL History Against Nashville Predators

NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators lost 4-3 in a shootout to the New York Islanders on Tuesday after forcing overtime by erasing a three-goal deficit. Islanders defenseman Matthew Schaefer made NHL history in the extra period, becoming the first player in league history to play all five minutes of an overtime period according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Schaefer ended the night with 32:16 of ice time on 29 shifts, tallying an assist, two shots, two blocks, and a hit as the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft helped the Islanders snap a two-game losing streak.

The defenseman stayed on the ice for the entire overtime period, largely due to the penalty he drew on Filip Forsberg 28 seconds into the extra frame. Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov immediately left the ice for an extra skater, but the Predators couldn't get the puck to trigger the penalty call until 2:17 into overtime, meaning New York played four-on-three and possessed the majority of the puck for 3:26 of the extra frame.

"He was all over the ice tonight, like he is every night," Islanders coach Peter DeBoer said. "He wants to make a difference every shift. That's what's so special about him. And there's also a learning curve on when to pick your spots and how to do that too that he's going to eventually get to. The enthusiasm to change the game every time his skates hit the ice is exceptional."

New York called a timeout at 2:17 to structure their penalty-kill defense, giving Schaefer another chance to catch his breath and stay on the ice.

Matthew Schaefer just became the first player to play ALL FIVE minutes of an overtime per Elliotte Friedman 🤯



Here's him still getting back on defense to stop a breakaway with 40 seconds left ❌ pic.twitter.com/DNxFaF8FC3 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 28, 2026

While Schaefer rightfully earned headlines and praise for his feat, a Nashville veteran nearly matched his effort. Predators center Ryan O'Reilly played 4:27 of the five-minute overtime, won two faceoffs, blocked two shots, one off a Schaefer shot, and deflected a pass.

"Well, they called a timeout, so we were able to rest him a little bit," Andrew Brunette said. "So he and Jack [Drury] played a big chunk. We were going to call a timeout anyway to rest him. He's exceptional, and with the game on the line there's no player I'd rather have on the ice than Factor."

O'Reilly ended the night with 24:10 of ice time across 24 shifts, scoring the game-tying goal, winning 61.5 percent of his faceoffs, and blocked three shots.

O'Reilly took Nashville's first penalty shot in the shootout, but Varlamov poke-checked the puck away from the Predators veteran, erasing the chance and giving the Islanders the advantage that eventually led to their victory. O'Reilly refused to blame fatigue for his attempt after the long overtime shift.

"No, that kill, I'm not moving a lot on it," O'Reilly said. "It's actually, when it's four-on-three, I'm pretty much just standing in the middle, trying to take a lane away. I wish that were an excuse, but it was just a terrible move, and terrible hands, but no, I could be better. I have a lot better in me, for sure."

The Predators battled back from a three-goal deficit, but came away with just a single point after the shootout loss in a game marked by ironmen efforts on both sides.

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