Predators Honor Pekka Rinne Ahead of Hall of Fame Induction

NASHVILLE— The Nashville Predators (5-4-5) take on the defending Stanley Cup Champion Carolina Hurricanes (12-2-2) inside Bridgestone Arena, but the night is much bigger than the final game of a homestand against a quality opponent.

The Predators host the first of two Hockey Fights Cancer nights to honor the 365 Pediatric Cancer Fund, benefiting the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt. The foundation was started by Predators legends Pekka Rinne and Shea Weber. The night coincides with Rinne's 44th birthday and kicks off a week honoring Rinne ahead of his Hall of Fame induction next Monday night.

"I mean, November third, my birthday, has been a pretty special one over the years," Rinne said. "Back in the day, I signed my long seven-year deal on my birthday. So it's become a very meaningful day to me. Usually in my career, I never celebrated my birthday. It's early November, season is going on. But then, down the road, I've had some big days on November third. It is a meaningful thing for me, and I really appreciate that this week started on my birthday. All in all, I just can't wait to share these moments with my family. During your career, you always celebrate with your teammates, your coaches, the staff, and when you get home you don't really celebrate with your family or parents, who are back overseas in Finland. These moments you get to just really thank the people for being with you the whole way. I think that's the part that I'm most looking forward to."

It’s Pekka Rinne night as he celebrates his birthday and his upcoming induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame pic.twitter.com/FlswnYFh4b — Joe Gaither (@JoeGaither6) November 3, 2026

Rinne was a four-time NHL All-Star, playing in 683 games for the Predators with 369 wins and 60 shutouts, winning the 2018 Vezina Trophy, and the 2021King Clancy Award. He led Nashville to the 2017 Stanley Cup finals, but noted that his connection to the city means just as much as his on-ice accomplishments.

"First of all, I'm so fortunate that I got to play the whole duration of my career in the Preds organization," Rinne said. "From that point of view, I feel like over the years my legacy is not only on the ice. I feel like it's in the community, and that really means a lot to me. I'm just really grateful for that that I've got those opportunities to expand out from the rink itself or from the ice level. Obviously, I'm pretty proud of my career, but I don't know, if you will, I'm almost as proud of my connection to the city and connection to the organization, and yeah, it does mean a lot to me."

Rinne will wear the new Hometown Remix uniforms and perform the ceremonial puck drop ahead of tonight's game against the Carolina Hurricanes.

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