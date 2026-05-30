Predators Players put on Good Showing at IIHF World Championship Semifinals
On the penultimate day of the IIHF World Championship games, the semifinals of the tournament took place. Team Switzerland took on Team Norway in the early game before Team Finland faced off against Team Canada in the late game.
Four Nashville Predators were rostered between three of the teams playing in Saturday’s semifinals.
Here is how each Predators player performed in the second round of the IIHF World Championship Tournament.
Justus Annunen, Team Finland
The Nashville Predators player that has had the most impact for his home country in all games has been Predators goalie Justus Annunen for Team Finland.
That was no different Saturday as Annunen came up big for the Finnish in a 4-2 win over Team Canada to advance to the IIHF Championship Game. Annunen saw 29 shots on goal from the Canadians and saved 27 of them for a save percentage of 93.1%.
Annunen’s lights out performance was his sixth win in seven starts as the goalie for Team Finland during his time in Switzerland. Up next, Annunen gets a shot at revenge as Finland takes on Team Switzerland in the IIHF title game.
The last time Annunen and his country took on Switzerland was the final game of group play, where Finland lost 4-2.
Roman Josi, Team Switzerland
Josi has been very productive for Switzerland in his home country over the past two weeks. Saturday, Josi was able to make things happen on offense once again.
In Team Switzerland’s 6-0 win over Team Norway, Josi played 19 minutes and 53 seconds in the game. He assisted on a Damien Riat goal in the second period to make it 4-0 Team Switzerland. Josi also finished the game with four shots on goal despite not scoring in the game.
Josi has an opportunity Sunday to help deliver a IIHF World Championship in his native country in the rematch against Team Finland. Last time the two teams faced off, Josi did not register a point in the game, but did have two shots on net in 21 minutes of ice time.
Ryan O’Reilly, Team Canada
Nashville Predators center Ryan O’Reilly was the third Nashville player to participate in the semifinals. With Team Canada’s 4-2 losing effort to Finland, O’Reilly was not much of a factor in his team’s offensive attack.
O’Reilly did not record a single point, nor a shot on goal in the game. He did, however, win nine of the 14 faceoffs he took part in with his 17 minutes and 51 seconds of ice time. With the loss, Canada got sent to the Bronze Medal game against Team Norway..
Jack Ivankovic, Team Canada
Predators goalie prospect Jack Ivankovic did not play in goal in Team Canada’s loss to Team Finland. Ivankovic is on the Canadian roster, but has not seen time in net in any of Canada’s games during the IIHF World Championship.
IIHF World Championship Schedule, May 31
Bronze Medal Game: Team Canada vs. Team Norway, 8:30 a.m. CT
Gold Medal Game: Team Finland vs. Team Switzerland, 1:20 p.m. CT
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