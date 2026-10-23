Predators Stock Exchange: Nashville Gets Shut Out in Boston

NASHVILLE — The market closed in the red at TD Garden. The Nashville Predators were blanked 6-0 by the Boston Bruins on Thursday night, sending the team’s early-season portfolio into a tailspin. Nashville had scored 23 goals in its first eight games, suggesting an offense that could keep the books balanced. Instead, the Predators went silent against Michael DiPietro, who stopped all 28 shots he faced and was named the game’s first star. Three wins through nine games isn’t a crash, but it’s a trend worth watching. Here’s how the stocks moved after the final horn.

Stock Down: Defensive Structure and Breakouts

This is where the game was lost. The Predators struggled to get out of their own zone all night, with breakouts that stalled, got picked off, or turned into giveaways. Those mistakes fed Boston’s transition game, and the Bruins repeatedly turned them into odd-man rushes. When Nashville had to defend in its own end, the positioning was poor. Coverage broke down, opening passing and shooting lanes, as the Bruins got far more quality looks than their 31 shots suggest. David Pastrnak finished with two goals and two assists, and Charlie McAvoy added four assists. Good players will punish that kind of sloppiness, and they did.

Stock Down: Offense That Never Threatened

The Predators got shots up, but not enough to worry anyone. They put 28 on net, missed the net on 19 more, and had 12 attempts blocked. Most came from the perimeter or through traffic, with few rebounds, screens, or cross-ice looks that actually move a goalie. DiPietro, a goaltender with a thin NHL résumé, got to see nearly everything and settle in. Shot totals can make a night look better than it was, and this one is a good example. Zero goals, zero assists, zero points, with nobody in the lineup getting on the scoresheet.

Stock Down: Discipline

Nashville took three minor penalties to Boston’s one, with Nicolas Hague going to the box twice and Roman Josi once. The Bruins scored on one of their three power plays. It wasn’t the main problem, since five of the six goals came at even strength, but it gave a confident team extra time with the puck.

Stock Up: Nils Hoglander

Hoglander led the team with four shots on goal, including one on the power play. Nothing went in, but he was one of the few forwards consistently pushing the pace. If Nashville needs a spark, he’s making a case to be part of it.

Stock Up: The Physical Edge

Nashville outhit Boston 22-9. Adam Edstrom, Reid Schaefer, and Forsberg each had three hits. It's nice to get physical, but you have more opportunities to stack up hits when you don't have the puck, since the Bruins dominated possession. However, in a game with not many silver linings, the Predators didn’t back down, and that’s something to build on.

Closing Bell

One loss doesn’t wipe out a portfolio, but this one carries a message. Nashville outhit Boston and generated enough scoring chances, yet finished the night with nothing. Execution and discipline, not effort, are the problems, and those can be fixed quickly. The Predators get a chance to correct course Saturday at 6 p.m. CT in Pittsburgh, then return home Sunday to face the Colorado Avalanche.

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