Predators Stumble in Season Opener, Fall 3-1 to Wild

NASHVILLE — The Minnesota Wild took advantage of early Nashville penalties and pressured the puck throughout the evening, frustrating the Predators and taking the first game of the NHL season 3-1.

Nashville opened the game with intensity and generated early momentum, culminating in a power play in the first three minutes of the game. Predators forward Steven Stamkos snapped a great chance wide of the net at 3:38, wasting an early opportunity to take the lead.

Missed opportunities on the power play became the first night theme as the Predators went 0-for-4 with the extra-man advantage, struggling to create dangerous chances on all four power plays.

"For the power play," Andrew Brunette said. "Obviously, we had, probably breaking in, we had some problems. I think overall, our puck play wasn't quite sharp, and it leaked into our five-on-five game, so it's hard to really set up, and we're just a little slow-twitch with the puck. Left it around, not even just five-on-four, we left pucks in bad spots a lot of the game. So it kind of leaked in the five-on-five game."

Minnesota's Nick Foligno opened the scoring at 9:35 in the first period after former Predator Michael McCarron fired a rocket at Juuse Saros. Nashville center Matthew Wood was nearly in position for the rebound, but couldn't quite reach the puck. Instead, Wood teed up the rebound for Foligno in the slot and the visitors took a 1-0 lead.

Minnesota gets the puck into Nashville's offensive zone and Matthew Wood loses his footing. Nick Foligno takes advantage and scores the first goal of the night at 9:35 in the first period. pic.twitter.com/NWAsgFuvb3 — Joe Gaither (@JoeGaither6) October 2, 2026

The Wild doubled their lead four minutes later on a power play of their own as Bobby Brink drew three defenders in the circle, leaving Blake Coleman all alone on the red line. Coleman pulled the puck away from Saros and fired past him to give Minnesota a 2-0 lead.

The Predators struck back in the second period right as their third power play expired. Stamkos passed to Filip Forsberg on the blue line, who immediately kicked the puck to Roman Josi, who one-timed it past Jesper Wallstedt to cut the Wild's lead in half.

"I thought the first period wasn't bad, like five-on-five," Josi said. "We took too many penalties, [they] made us pay, and I think the second was kind of some good moments. Some moments where we can bettered. I didn't think our third was good. They kind of had way too much zone time. We couldn't get our zone a couple of times. I felt like we could've pushed more in the third."

GOAL FOR NASHVILLE. The Captain, Roman Josi, gets the #Preds on the board on the third power play of the night.



2-1 Minnesota at 9:35 in the second period. pic.twitter.com/hFCj7qDY0j — Joe Gaither (@JoeGaither6) October 2, 2026

The Wild dominated the third period, controlling the puck and frustrating the Predators throughout the final period. Kirill Kaprizov restored Minnesota's two-goal lead at 4:42 by redirecting star defenseman Quinn Hughes' blue-line shot past Saros. Nashville only generated seven shots in the final period, with three coming in the final three minutes of the game.

"I think execution first of all," Filip Forsberg said of Nashville's offensive problems. "I think decision-making second of all. We went for or tried things that we probably shouldn't be trying in spots we shouldn't be doing them, and then obviously the execution part - as long as you make a play, you can make it anywhere you want, I guess. So I think that set us back a little bit, obviously."

The Predators emphasized starting fast this season, but stumbled out of the gate with a sloppy effort that showed the team, with numerous new pieces, still has steps to take before the franchise can compete with the best teams in hockey.

"Yeah, it was going to be really difficult with a short training camp to have chemistry right away through the lines," Brunette said. "When you only play four games, and guys can only play two, and you've got to split them all around, they really didn't have a game when they were together, a little bit in Carolina, but that was just not a good hockey game for us. So you kind of woke up Sunday kind of square one with your combinations and your chemistry. And then today we took reckless penalties in the first period. So it was hard to get that feel of what can work, what can't work. So it's going to be a little bit of a work in progress. For sure, you can see realistically, but obviously we've done some good things to be there, and unfortunately tonight just raveled for me a little bit with the penalties, and we had trouble getting back into that mindset that we had to start the game. "

Nashville has a short turnaround as the Predators are off on Friday, but are back in Bridgestone Arena against another Central Division foe on Saturday. The Predators welcome the Dallas Stars on Saturday, Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. CT.

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