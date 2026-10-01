Predators Veterans Stress Starting Fast Ahead of Season Opener

NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators kick off their 2026-27 NHL season tonight with a home matchup against the Minnesota Wild. The veterans in the locker room all echoed the same message as the season gets underway: start fast.

The Predators are 11-20 under head coach Andrew Brunette in the first month of the season over the past three years, a trend that must change as the team enters its fourth season under Brunette.

"I think the message's been clear for everyone: it's, you know, [we] want to get off to a good start, and I think we don't want to wait till the first quarter of the season to see kind of what we are," Ryan O'Reilly said. "We want to establish that right away. We've got great veterans in here who've been around. We know what our game looks like when it's at its best, and we want to establish that right away. I think it's 'be excited, this is fun.' We've got a new team, a new look, and yeah, let's get to it."

Nashville added numerous fresh faces in Alexander Kerfoot, Jack Drury, Nils Höglander, Mavrik Bourque, Ross Colton, Adam Edström, Ilya Lyubushkin, and Jack Ahcan, but the veteran leaders have remained a constant in the Predators' locker room. Captain Roman Josi emphasized soaking in the moment and attacking the opportunity that opening day presents.

"Enjoy it," Josi said. "I think the season opener's always a ton of fun. Everybody's excited. The building will be totally rocking, and yeah, we've got to go attack it. Obviously, we want to get off to a good start, and that starts [tonight]. Go after it."

Both Steven Stamkos and O'Reilly have been through plenty of openers, but both were adamant that opening day still excites them at this stage of their careers.

"Well, absolutely. It's a fresh start for everybody," Samkos said. It's exciting, and like I said, whether it's your first or your 20th, the first game of the season's always - you have that little nervous energy heading into the game. It's usually a great atmosphere at the rink, and everyone's excited. I don't think it changes year after year."

O'Reilly, entering his 18th NHL season, said the same, adding that the first real game brings pressure that makes everything feel more meaningful.

"Oh, absolutely, yeah," O'Reilly said. "Especially with a long summer, we're waiting to get back out there and compete again. It's my what? My 18th season now, and yeah, you always get a little nerves, a little excitement for it. It's the first time back in that intensity. You go through training camp, and you practice hard together, and you have preseason games, but it's now for real, and so there's just an added pressure that comes with it that makes it more exciting, that makes every play a little bit more meaningful, and it's something we're all very excited for."

The Nashville Predators kick off the season against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday, Oct. 1 with puck drop at 7 p.m. in Bridgestone Arena.

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