Steven Stamkos Lifts Predators Past Former Team

NASHVILLE — Nashville (5-4-5) finally got it done. After losing five consecutive games in overtimes or shootouts the Predators snapped the streak with a 5-4 shootout victory against the Tampa Bay Lightning (8-3-2).

Former Lightning legend Steven Stamkos stepped up late for the Predators, providing the final equalizing goal in the third period and the only goal in the shootout to put Nashville back in the win column after two consecutive losses.

The Nashville Predators opted for a 12 forward, six defenseman lineup for the first time in several games as they seek continuity on the top line and the defensive pairings.

The Predators and Lightning went up and down the ice through the first five minutes, until Nashville's Matthew Wood drew the first penalty of the game, being tripped by Tampa Bay defenseman J.J. Moser at 6:23. Nashville's power play unit has been strong all season, fourth in the NHL with a 31.8 percent success rate, and while the unit generated some shots, they couldn't crack the scoreboard.

Nashville kept its momentum going after the power play when Alex Kerfoot found Reid Schaefer breaking free in the neutral zone. Schaefer was scratched for the last four games, but he received Kerfoot's pass and flew down the right side of the ice, firing a shot past Andrei Vasilevskiy for his first goal of the season and putting the Predators up 1-0 at 11:14.

The Lightning equalized off a set play from the faceoff circle. Brayden Point won the faceoff in Nashville's zone to Charle-Edouard D'Astous. D'Astous circled the puck to Nikita Kucherov, who found John Carlson on the blue line. Carlson fired a shot at the back post where D'Astous was cutting, and his shot deflected off Nashville's Adam Edström into the net, tying the game 1-1 at 13:38.

Nashville took a one-shot lead into the first intermission, but the faceoffs, hits and most importantly the goals were all tied up.

The second period opened up with a bang as Jake Guentzel redirected a Carlson shot from the blue line, giving the Lightning a 2-1 lead 18 seconds into the action. The Predators struck right back when Brady Skjei found Adam Edström streaking down the right side, he took the puck and fired past Vasilevskiy for his fifth goal of the season at 45 seconds, tying the game 2-2.

Kucherov found his third assist of the game minutes later, passing from the corner to a streaking Victor Hedman down the slot. Hedman went glove side on Justus Annunen, putting the Lightning back ahead, 3-2, at 3:23.

Nashville played a strong second period, but still trailed until the final minute of the frame. The Predators controlled possession in the last few minutes, and Filip Forsberg slid the puck to Adam Wilsby at the top of the zone. Wilsby skated toward the net, drawing defenders before passing to Jayden Struble on the left side. Struble fired hard and low, beating Vasilevskiy on his near side, to tie it 3-3 at 19:42.

The Lightning opened the third period with a power play after Ryan O'Reilly was called for tripping. Nashville killed the advantage, but the momentum carried into five-on-five action and Tampa Bay retook the lead. The Lightning won a neutral zone faceoff and fired the puck into Nashville's zone; Jeff Viel won it behind Annunen's net and found Conor Geekie alone in front, making the score 4-3 at 3:31.

The Predators kept fighting and capitalized on their second power play after Scott Sabourin was called for hooking at 7:05. Nashville won the offensive zone faceoff, and Filip Forsberg fired a dangerous shot at Vasilevskiy. The Tampa Bay goaltender stopped the first shot, but it fell to Steven Stamkos, who buried the puck in the back of the net, scoring against his old team to tie the game 4-4 at 7:27.

Nashville earned a third power play, but couldn't find a go-ahead goal. Predators defenseman Adam Wilsby then gave up a delay-of-game penalty with three minutes remaining, putting Nashville on the kill once more. The Predators killed the advantage and went into overtime for the sixth time in the first month of the season.

The Predators couldn't find the go-ahead goal in the extra period and saw Annunen make a diving stop late preserving the tie and the two sides went to a shootout. Annunen, in his 83rd career game, was excellent in his first career shootout, stopping all four Lightning penalty shots, while Stamkos put the fourth attempt past Vasilevskiy giving the Predators a 5-4 win.

The Predators return to action for the final game of the homestand facing the defending Stanley Cup Champion Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m.

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