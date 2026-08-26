The Biggest Question the Predators Still Haven't Answered This Offseason
The Predators' front office has been busy. New President and General Manager Chris MacFarland rolled up his sleeves and reshaped the roster, acquiring Mavrik Bourque, Ross Colton, Jack Drury, Adam Edstrom, Nils Hoglander, and Ilya Lyubuskin with a myriad of trades and signings. The Predators look deeper, more physical, and more athletic than they did a season ago when they finished just outside the playoff picture.
The bottom three lines have been shaken up in an effort to generate more offense, as the Predators were 20th in goals scored in 2025-26. The spotlight is on Nashville's newcomers, but the biggest question the Predators still haven't answered is what happens with goaltender Juuse Saros?
The Elephant in the Crease
Saros is entering the second year of an eight-year, $61.9 million contract he signed ahead of the 2025-26 season. He turned around and posted a career-high goals-against average (3.16) last season. The Finnish goaltender set and reset his career-low for save percentage the last two seasons, dropping under 90 percent in both seasons, creating doubt in his career trajectory. The Predators have built the franchise's identity on elite goaltending from Mike Dunham to Tomáš Vokoun to Pekka Rinne and must maintain the high standards between the pipes as they retool the roster.
Nashville hasn't mentioned anything about moving on from Saros, and there's a real case that they shouldn't. Moving away from a 31-year-old goaltender with a massive financial commitment is a gamble in itself, and Saros still has top-tier NHL goaltender pedigree. He's a two-time NHL All-Star and remains Finland's unquestioned No. 1, but pedigree isn't enough to propel the Predators back into playoff contention.
The Predators front office has to decide quickly and quietly whether the plan is to build the roster around a bounce-back season from Saros or around the assumption that he needs to be pushed, insured against, or eventually replaced.
Why It's Being Ignored
It's easy to overlook the Saros question when trades and acquisitions are stealing the headlines. Retooling the bottom six, adding size and toughness, suggests MacFarland is trying to build a competitive roster around its core instead of blowing things up. A noble plan that makes sense on paper, but only truly comes together if Saros looks like the goalie who carried Finland to a bronze this past spring.
What's at Stake
If Saros finds his form from 2021-23 when he was a two-time All-Star, this Predators roster looks ready to compete for a playoff spot in a crowded Central Division. Nashville lost 17 one-goal games last season. The forward group is deeper as all four lines are dangerous, the defense is a bit bigger and has two-way capability, and a standout goaltender turns close losses into wins. If Saros doesn't regain his form, the Predators could flounder just outside the playoff picture for the third consecutive season, and the front office will have to answer for the over $40 million left on Saros' contract.
MacFarland got straight to work in June using the trade market and the waiver wire to retool the roster, but improving Saros's play isn't exactly in the general manager's realm of control. Saros is under contract through the 2032-33 season, but this upcoming season is crucial for the goaltender to establish himself as a centerpiece in MacFarland's plans.
Follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Threads, Bluesky and Instagram for the latest news.