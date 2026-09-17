The Nashville Predators Kick Off Training Camp at the Ford Ice Center
NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators opened 2026-27 training camp on Thursday with multiple practice sessions at the Ford Ice Center in Bellevue. The franchise put 55 players on the ice across three sessions as new general manager Chris MacFarland looks to determine who will make this year's main roster.
The groups were split in three to ensure all the skaters got plenty of time on the two ice rinks inside the Ford Ice Center in Bellevue. Media members and fans alike got to see action from 8:45 a.m. to almost 1 p.m. CT with all three groups going through very similar drills.
Nashville Predators Practice Groups: Day 1
Group A
Forward, 38, Chase Bradley
Forward, 79, Ross Colton
Forward, 18, Jack Drury
Forward, 84, Adam Edstrom
Forward, 44, Brady Martin
Forward, 19, Cole O'Hara
Forward, 90, Ryan O'Reilly
Forward, 51, Vitali Pinchuk
Forward, 49, Reid Schaefer
Forward, 91, Steven Stamkos
Forward, 89, Ozzy Wiesblatt
Forward, 97, Oasiz Wiesblatt
Forward, 61, Joey Willis
Defenseman, 92, Andrew Gibson
Defenseman, 40, Viggo Gustafsson
Defenseman, 41, Nicolas Hague
Defenseman, 46, Ilya Lyubushkin
Defenseman, 54, Daniel Nieminen
Defenseman, 57, Hunter Skinner
Defenseman, 12, Ryan Ufko
Defenseman, 2, Adam Wilsby
Goaltender, 1, Ethan Haider
Goaltender, 30, Isak Posch
Goaltender, 74, Juuse Saros
Group B
Forward, 22, Mavrik Bourque
Forward, 60, David Edstrom
Forward, 11, Aiden Fink
Forward, 9, Filip Forsberg
Forward, 21, Nils Hoglander
Forward, 17, Tyson Jost
Forward, 25, Joakim Kemell
Forward, 14, Alexander Kerfoot
Forward, 27, Jake Lucchini
Forward, 81, Jonathan Marchessault
Forward, 62, Felix Nilsson
Forward, 71, Matthew Wood
Defenseman, 47, Jack Ahcan
Defenseman, 20, Justin Barron
Defenseman, 5, Kevin Gravel
Defenseman, 59, Roman Josi
Defenseman, 50, Tanner Molendyk
Defenseman, 48, Nick Perbix
Defenseman, 64, John Prokop
Defenseman, 76, Brady Skjei
Goaltender, 29, Justus Annunen
Goaltender, 32, Matt Murray
Goaltender, 31, T.J. Semptimphelter
Group C
Forward, 86, John Farinacci
Forward, 53, Hiroki Gojsic
Forward, 45, Kalan Lind
Forward, 63, Kyle Marino
Forward, 93, Austin Roest
Forward, 66, Ben Strinden
Defenseman, 85, Will Gilson
Goaltender, 39, Ben Hrebik
Practice Notes
- The practice began at 8:45 a.m., but Group A was already trickling onto the ice at 8:20 a.m. to warm up.
- Vitali Pinchuk spoke of his close relationship with Ilya Lyubushkin last week at the Prospect Showcase. As Nashville's first group took the ice, the pair skated side by side through the drills, as Lyubushkin has helped Pinchuk acclimate to the NHL.
- Skaters were split into three groups. One worked initially on tracking back into the defensive zone and smoothly picking up the puck from their goaltenders on one end, while the second spent time playing keep-away in neutral ice, and the third took turns maneuvering out of the corner under pressure.
- Steven Stamkos, Ryan O'Reilly, Ross Colton, and Brady Martin were grouped together, potentially testing whether Martin is ready to take the next step and become a full-time NHL player.
- The skaters then worked together in groups of two, flying up and down the ice, working on transitions from offense to defense.
- During the two-on-two drills, Oasiz Wiesblatt caught Pinchuk with a huge hit at the defensive blue line, taking down the Belarusian. Pinchuk left practice but posted on Telegram that he was okay, as Wiesblatt caught him right under his jaw.
- Juuse Saros looked strong in the first day of practice. It's a big season for the Nashville goaltender after seeing a dip in play last year.
- The most competitive part of practice came in one-on-one scenarios in the corner. Players tried to take the puck from one another and shoot, making it both an offensive and defensive drill for all involved.
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