The NHL's Latest Rule Change and How It Will Affect Nashville Players
The latest amendment to the NHL rulebook states that all players entering the league with no prior experience as of this season must wear cut-proof neck protection. Players who logged even a single minute in the league before this season are exempt under the current rule.
The change was made in an attempt to make the sport safer for its players and prevent skate-related injuries to the exposed skin between the jerseys and helmets. The NHL decided to adopt the new rule after several leagues across the world, including the AHL, the NHL's primary development affiliate, made the rule mandatory for all players starting in 2024.
Notably, all competitors in the 2026 Winter Olympics were required to wear neck protection as decided by the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF). While veteran players sparingly opt to wear the guards during league play, they had to make the adjustment throughout the global competition.
In accordance with the new rule, the neckwear must be at least A5 cut-proof by the standards of the American National Standards Institute and the International Safety Equipment Association. On a scale from A1 being the weakest and A9 being the strongest, A5 level protection is medium-strength cut-resistant, preventing cuts at a range of 2,200-2,999 grams, or roughly 4.85 to 6.61pounds of direct pressure from a blade.
The rule change and discourse was sparked by a tragic on-ice incident that led to the passing of former NHL player Adam Johnson while playing in the Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL) in the United Kingdom in 2023.
Similar to another equipment change from over a decade ago, players who had logged over 25 games ahead of the 2013-2014 season were exempt from the mandatory visor rule. Since then, every new player entering the league has debut with a visor, and many veterens predating the the rule have adopted the, now standard, protective gear. However, Predators' forward Ryan O'Reilly is one of four players remaining in the league who opt to forgo the face protection. The others are Ryan Reaves of the Maple Leafs, Jamie Benn of the Stars and Zach Bogosian of the Wild.
It remains to be seen if veterans will take to the neck protection the same way they did with the visors, but the next generation of NHL newcomers and beyond will have no choice. The Predators' top prospect, Brady Martin, while technically exempt because of his limited appearances with Nashville last season, chose not to wear the protective neckwear most of his outings with the club, despite wearing it as required in the AHL. As most youth and amateur leagues across the world require the gear, plenty will already be acclimated.
Some players will find it as an adjustment. The KHL as well as the NCAA do not require neck protection. So, recent offseason signee Vitali Pinchuk, who spent the last several seasons emerging as a star in the KHL, must wear the protection as he is yet to suit up for an NHL team. Similarly, the recent first-round picks Wyatt Cullen and Tommy Bleyl, who are still competing at the collegiate level, currently have the option to wear the neckwear, however, they will be required to adopt the new gear once they make their way to Nashville.
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