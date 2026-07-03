Three Takeaways From Nashville Predators Future Stars Game
The Nashville Predators had their final day of development camp with their young and future stars of the organization playing a full game in Bellevue Friday.
The roster was divided up into the gold team and blue team. All week, guys have been running through drills that are meant to help with in-game situations. Those were put to the test on the final day of camp.
The game was split up into two 25-minute halves and with shootouts at the end of each half. Here are three takeaways from the game.
Jack Ivankovic Looks Calm Under Pressure
It was not hard to see the impact 2025 second-rounder Jack Ivankovic made in the net during the Future Stars Game. Ivankovic looked by far like the best goalie of the ones that played in the game.
Though he allowed two goals in the first half, he was peppered with shots. The blue team was generating plenty of offense, but Ivankovic had an answer almost every time
Ivankovic came into Friday looking like the most solid throughout development camp and his performance Friday felt like a vindication of that. He did not look panicked or anxious despite the multitude of shots he had to face, which is an encouraging trait to see out of the 19-year-old with one season of college experience.
Ivankovic made Team Canada’s roster during the IIHF World Championship in May. Though he did not see playing time as the roster’s No. 3 goalie, the fact he made the roster alone shows the promise he can bring to the future of the Predators.
Wyatt Cullen and Ryker Lee Could be a Dynamic Duo
Two of the three first-rounders for the Nashville Predators between the past two drafts could be the duo of the organization’s future.
Predators’ 2026 No. 10 overall pick Wyatt Cullen and 2025 No. 26 overall pick Ryker Lee look to be a very dangerous duo on offense.
In the first half of the Future Stars Game, Lee drove in for a wrist shot on Ivankovic and Cullen was right there for a put back goal. The two have shown a lot of promise throughout the week in camp.
During the 3-on-3 tournament Wednesday, Lee’s shooting skills helped him to score a few goals in the matchups he played in while Cullen showed what he could do in breakaways.
Cullen is a Minnesota hockey commit and Lee still has another season to play at Michigan State, so this is a duo that will not be seen on the ice together in the immediate future, but they seem to have a future together in Nashville.
The Other Young Goalies Showed Out, Too
Even the younger goalies that received development camp invites were able to show off their skills in the Future Stars Game.
In the first half, Teagan Kendrick allowed just one goal on the shots he faced. Kendrick also played the beginning stages of the second half before being replaced by Jack Lisson. Kendrick looked especially good when facing shots against Brady Martin and Alex Haung.
Lisson held his own when he was in the game as well, playing a clean 12 or so minutes in the net. Kendrick and Lisson have not had as much spotlight on them throughout the week, but they both delivered in the Future Stars Game.
Dmitri Borichev played for Team Gold in the second half in relief of Ivankovic. The No. 70 overall selection in the 2026 draft looked good against forwards like Lee and Cullen throughout the second half and the second shootout, not allowing a goal in regulation and just two goals in the shootout.
The Predators will now go into the rest of the summer finishing their roster construction for next season and continue to develop their players. Nashville will begin its training camp in mid-September before starting its preseason schedule Sept. 20 against the Carolina Hurricanes. The full 2026-27 NHL schedule will be released sometime in mid-July.
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