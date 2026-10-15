Three Things to Watch in Tonight's Sharks at Predators Matchup

NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators (2-2-2-) welcome the San Jose Sharks (3-3-0) into Bridgestone Arena on Thursday night as both sides look to snap a two-game losing streak. Nashville and San Jose lost to Vegas and Boston, respectively, on Tuesday's Frozen Frenzy night, but the two franchises meet for the first time in an early season clash.

Here are three things to watch for in tonights Sharks at Predators matchup.

Macklin Celebrini Comes to Bridgestone Arena

The NHL 27 cover star comes to Broadway just once this season, and tonight's the night. Celebrini started his third season on fire, scoring 2 goals and 8 points in four games. He leads the San Jose Sharks' top line, flanked by Igor Chernysov and Will Smith. The trio has six goals this season, and the Nashville Defense must match them with intensity and attention to detail. Predators Center Ryan O'Reilly lamented losing his matchup with Jack Eichel on Tuesday night against the Vegas Golden Knights. He has a chance to bounce back on Thursday against one of the NHL's up-and-coming stars.

Nashville Success Against The Sharks

Two Nashville Predators players have torched the San Jose Sharks throughout their careers. Nashville forward Filip Forsberg has yet to score this season, but has five points in six games. He could find the back of the net for the first time this season after scoring 18 goals and 41 points in 32 games against the Sharks since 2014. Defenseman Roman Josi has 1 goal and 6 points this year and also has a strong history against San Jose. Josi has 9 goals and 37 points in 39 games and is riding a 10-game point streak against the Sharks.



If the Predators' two franchise leaders in points get going against a team they've had success against, Nashville fans will go home happy.

High-Level Goaltender Clash

The Predators have been anchored this season by starting goaltender Juuse Saros. He's kept the Predators in games, stopping the third most shots in the NHL this season with 139 saves. Saros has a .89 save percentage and has allowed 3.17 goals against per game this year as Nashville has continuously experimented on the blue line.



Sharks starter, Yaroslav Askarov, has saved 112 shots with an .84 save percentage and 3.99 goals against per game, but San Jose could turn to Alex Nedeljkovic, who has a .923 save percentage in his only game this season.



The Sharks have allowed 23 goals and the Predators 19, meaning both teams will have opportunities to score. Whichever goaltender plays better on Broadway will give their side a better chance to win.

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