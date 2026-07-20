Two Predators Predicted For NHL International All-Star Rosters
NHL All-Star Weekend returns for the 2026-27 season after taking a year off to celebrate the Winter Olympics. This season's event is Feb. 5-6 at UBS Arena in Long Island, New York and will feature five different teams, selected by nationality, in a three-on-three style round robin tournament.
The 2027 Honda NHL All-Star Game features five teams: Canada, Finland, Sweden, the United States and a "World" team. Each team will have 11 players, nine skaters and two goalies. They'll play four 5-minute games during the round robin tournament with no overtimes or shootouts in the event of a tie. Teams get two points for a win, one for a tie, and nothing for a loss. The top two teams from the round robin advance to a 10-minute final.
The NHL and NHLPA will select 30 players for each team for the 2027 NHL All-Star Fan Vote. Fans will choose eight of the 11 players on each team and the NHL and NHLPA will jointly select the remaining three players on each team, one forward, one defenseman and one goalie.
The NHL's social media team put out roster projections for Team Finland and Team Sweden featuring two Nashville Predators as the season is still two months away.
Nashville goaltender Juuse Saros is one of the two net-minders projected to make Team Finland's All-Star roster. Saros was selected as an All-Star in 2022 and 2023, had a 1.66 goals-against average and a .940 save percentage in six Winter Olympic games this past year, and has won 20 or more NHL games in six straight seasons, making him a prime candidate for Team Finland.
Saros has the inside track to be Team Finland's goaltender, but faces competition from Buffalo's Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Vancouver's Kevin Lankinen, and Joonas Korpisalo from the New York Rangers.
Team Sweden's projection is loaded with big names, including Nashville forward Filip Forsberg. Forsberg is the leading goal-scorer in Predators franchise history with 358. He's made two All-Star game appearances, in 2015 and 2024 and is coming off a 40-goal season as the 31-year-old enters the prime of his career. He's appeared for Team Sweden at the 2025 4 Nations Face Off and in the 2026 Winter Olympics.
Fans can begin voting for their favorite players in December and the event will be televised on ESPN on Saturday, Feb. 6.
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