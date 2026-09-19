What Nashville Needs To See In Saturday's Gold Star Showcase
NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators finished two challenging days of practice and now head to Clarksville, Tenn., for the Gold Star Showcase for the first live action of training camp. The franchise has a sense of renewal under new management, and Saturday's action is a great opportunity to leave lasting impressions on decision makers.
"I am, our staff is looking forward to seeing the [Viggo] Gustafssons, the [Tanner] Molendyks, the [Ryan] Ufkos, and that group perform here at main camp and preseason games as well," new general manager Chris MacFarland said before camp.
The Predators brought 55 players to training camp and will trim the roster to 23 by Sept. 28, leaving just 11 more days to impress MacFarland and his staff.
"Oh, I think tomorrow's scrimmage is going to be a really exciting moment for some of our younger guys to put a good foot forward. It's a great event," Andrew Brunette said on the Goldstar Showcase. "We're all watching them closely that we've talked about, or Cmac's talked so much about. It's going to be competitive. There's jobs to be had if you want to grab them. So I think tomorrow's an opportunity for some guys to really get a leg up on some people."
This will be the fourth Gold Star Showcase as the franchise supports the Special Operations Warrior Foundation, a nonprofit that empowers families of fallen Special Operations personnel and service members awarded the Medal of Honor. Military members will be honored throughout the day, and all ticket sales will be donated to SOWF.
MacFarland indicated there were only four or five roster spots available ahead of training camp, as the Predators have an established core group. The Gold Star Showcase is a chance for forwards like Cole O'Hara, Joakim Kemell, Brady Martin, and Felix Nilsson to impress, while defensemen Viggo Gustafsson, Tanner Molendyk, and Andrew will also push for spots on the main roster.
"I think we all know that there's certain players that are going to be on the team," MacFarland said. "There's caché in the bank. There's trust. They've been in the league for a long time and been good players, but there are spots to be earned here. I think for us the evaluations are daily with those guys, with those spots, and they're also being measured against what might be available from other teams over the next 10 days or two weeks."
The Gold Star Showcase begins at 2 p.m. CT at F&M Bank Arena and tickets can be purchased here.
Follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Threads, Bluesky and Instagram for the latest news.